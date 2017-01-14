Preview: Duke at Louisville

Seventh-ranked Duke is winless on opponents’ home courts and will try to prevent a third straight road loss when it hosts No. 15 Louisville on Saturday. The Blue Devils are facing a second consecutive ranked opponent on the road and hoping to avoid dropping below .500 through at least five ACC games for the first time since 2006-07.

The Cardinals also have endured the grind of ACC play, dropping their first two conference games – both to ranked foes, but they’ve won two straight after an 85-80 triumph over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 in the preseason, but they’ve rarely been at full strength and have struggled to find an identity, using seven different starting lineups through 17 games. Duke has relied more on its highly touted freshmen of late, as star big man Amile Jefferson will miss his second straight game with a foot injury - a costly absence in Tuesday’s 88-72 loss at Florida State. “With a young team, we’ve just got to take our lumps and grow from it,” Duke guard Matt Jones told reporters. “It’s not the end all, be all right now. It’s still January, so we just have to keep getting better and fighting.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (14-3, 2-2 ACC): The Blue Devils have struggled to find continuity due to injuries and star guard Grayson Allen’s one-game suspension for a tripping incident last month. Allen (15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists) has taken over as the primary point guard and is averaging 7.7 assists in league play, while freshman Jayson Tatum has emerged as an impact player, averaging 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in nine games since making his debut. Despite the instability of the supporting cast, guard Luke Kennard (20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds) consistently has produced.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (14-3, 2-2): The Cardinals rank among the nation’s best defensive teams, as usual, holding opponents to 37.5 percent shooting overall and 28.5 percent from 3-point range. Their post defense is especially tough, with 6-10 Mangok Mathiang and 7-footer Anas Mahmoud accounting for most of the team’s 6.8 blocks per game, which ranks second in the nation. Louisville gets most of its offensive output from the perimeter, though, as swingman Deng Adel (10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds) and guards Donovan Mitchell (13.5, 5.1) and Quentin Snider (12 points, 3.9 assists) each average double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Kennard has made a 3-pointer in 20 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the ACC.

2. The Cardinals have won 131 consecutive games when scoring 85 or more points in regulation.

3. Duke has allowed three of its last four opponents to shoot better than 50 percent.

PREDICTION: Louisville 72, Duke 69