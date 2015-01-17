Duke beats Louisville to end two-game slide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Coming off back-to-back double-digit losses, No. 4 Duke came into the KFC Yum! Center for the first time with a sense of urgency.

The Blue Devils had been stunned a bit, losing by 12 last week at North Carolina State and then with a 16-point loss to Miami on Tuesday that ended a 41-game home winning streak.

Duke rebounded in a big-time way.

Center Jahlil Okafor and forward Amile Jefferson hit 14 of 17 from the field and the Blue Devils surprised No. 6 Louisville with a zone defense that did the job in a 63-52 victory before a raucous crowd of 22,791 fans.

”It’s a long journey,“ Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. ”We have a long road ahead of us, but this was a nice stop for us. It’s still going to be a journey.

“I know it. Hopefully, our team knows it. It’s a journey.”

After failing on two other chances, Duke finally gave Krzyzewski his 998th career victory and most importantly avoided the programs first three-game league losing streak since the 2006-07 season.

Okafor and Jefferson were sensational. Jefferson hit 6 of 7 from the field and finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, while 6-foot-11 freshman Okafor was 8 of 10 and added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (15-2, 3-2 ACC).

“Our big guys were terrific,” Krzyzewski said. “Amile, that was his best game and Jah was just really patient. They’re such a good defensive team, it’s tough to score against them. They took away Jah and he still played and then all of a sudden some things opened up for him and he was 8 of 10.”

Duke freshman guard Tyus Jones, who went to the locker room briefly in the first half with an apparent ankle injury, returned to score 10 points.

The Blue Devils hit 21 of 43 from the field -- after starting 3 of 10 -- and were 17 of 23 from the free-throw line.

“This was a confidence builder,” Krzyzewski said. “We played our butts off today and we beat a really good team. You get confidence through accomplishments.”

The loss was the second ACC defeat in a week for Louisville, which has also dropped games to No. 1 Kentucky and at No. 15 North Carolina.

“We are a little offensively challenged from the perimeter,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said. “So we’ve got to be meticulous with our paint touches because we are not a great shooting team. ... We are not Gonzaga or some of these great shooting teams. We’ve got to get paint touches in the zone offense.”

The Cardinals (15-3, 3-2) were dreadful against Duke, hitting just 7 of 31 from the field in the first half. Louisville finished 18 of 61 (29.5 percent) from the field and was 4 of 25 from 3-point range.

Guard Terry Rozier led the Cardinals with 17 points in 38 minutes on 5-of-16 shooting from the field, while All-American forward Montrezl Harrell had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

It wasn’t a pretty start for either team but the Cardinals led 10-6 with 11:30 left in the first half when point guard Chris Jones went to the bench with two fouls. He didn’t return and Louisville lost any rhythm it had on offense.

Guard Matt Jones hit both of his 3-pointers in the latter stages of the first half for Duke, which ended the first 20 minutes on a 15-6 run to snag a 30-20 lead. At one point, Louisville missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts late in the half.

“I want to give Duke credit,” Pitino said. “They took away our strengths, and they’re a very good team coming off two losses. As I’ve said, we’re going to have a lot of bumps in the road this year. Not just a few, we’re going to have a lot.”

It certainly was a bumpy second half for Louisville.

Duke started the half by scoring the first five points and opened the lead to 21 points with 13:13 left in the game.

Okafor, the ACC’s leading scorer, scored eight of Duke’s first 16 points of the second half to turn the game into a rout.

“They missed shots and we’re lucky about that,” Krzyzewski said. “We feel fortunate to win.”

NOTES: Louisville played in 1980s-era throwback uniforms featuring a “dunking Cardinal bird” logo on shorts. Several members of the 1980 NCAA national championship team -- the first in school history -- were honored at halftime. Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and leading scorer and Hall of Famer Darrell Griffith were there. ... Duke now leads the series 6-4. The two teams met twice during the 2012-13 season with the Blue Devils winning in the regular season and the Cardinals winning in the NCAA regional final. ... Louisville is now 77-11 in the five years of playing at the Yum Center and lost by double digits for the first time since Jan. 16, 2012.