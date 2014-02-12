Preview: Duke at North Carolina

North Carolina will try to run its record to 4-0 against the teams that opened the season ranked in the top four of the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, hosting No. 9 Duke in a pivotal ACC game Wednesday. The Tar Heels have already knocked off No. 8 Louisville, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 13 Kentucky, but will need another win against a ranked opponent for a chance to get back into the Top 25. More importantly, a victory for North Carolina would bring the Tar Heels closer to the top four in the conference standings.

North Carolina has won five in a row - all by double digits - to get back into the thick of the ACC race. Duke had its own five-game winning streak in ACC play interrupted by a loss to top-ranked Syracuse on Feb. 1, but the Blue Devils have reeled off back-to-back wins against Wake Forest and Boston College. Jabari Parker is coming off career highs in points (29) and rebounds (16) against Boston College.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (19-5, 8-3 ACC): Rodney Hood loses a lot of attention to Parker, but the 6-8 sophomore forward might by the Blue Devils’ most consistent player. He’s coming off back-to-back games scoring in single digits for the first time this season, so look for the Mississippi native to be extra focused for his first game against the Tar Heels. The other sophomore forward for Duke, 6-9 Amile Jefferson, is up to 66 percent shooting from the floor this season after making all three of his attempts Saturday.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (16-7, 6-4): James Michael McAdoo will likely get the task of trying to guard Hood or Jefferson at the outset. McAdoo hasn’t had any trouble with his offensive game in a while, reaching double figures in scoring the last 16 games. McAdoo has lost three out of four in his career against Duke, including both games on his home floor, so look for a top-notch effort from the 6-9 junior forward.

TIP-INS

1. A win for the Blue Devils would give them at least 20 for the 18th consecutive season.

2. Duke entered Tuesday tied with Cleveland State for the nation’s top 3-point shooting percentage at 42.

3. North Carolina G Marcus Paige leads the ACC in free throw shooting at 90.5 percent.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 72, Duke 70