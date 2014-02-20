Preview: Duke at North Carolina

North Carolina and No. 6 Duke have had to wait an extra week for their ACC showdown as inclement weather postponed the originally scheduled meeting on Feb. 12, but both teams went 2-0 in the meantime and carry that momentum into Thursday’s showdown at North Carolina. The Tar Heels will try to run their record to 4-0 against teams that opened the season ranked in the top four of the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, as they’ve already knocked off No. 5 Louisville, No. 14 Michigan State and No. 16 Kentucky. A win likely would get North Carolina back into the Top 25 and, more importantly, keep it in the top four in the conference standings.

North Carolina has won seven in a row - the first five by double digits - to get back into the thick of the ACC race. Duke had its own five-game winning streak in conference play interrupted by a loss to top-ranked Syracuse on Feb. 1, but the Blue Devils have since reeled off four straight victories. Duke freshman Jabari Parker is averaging 22.2 points during the latest winning streak to boost his scoring average to 19.2.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (19-5, 8-3 ACC): Rodney Hood has been a nice compliment to Parker, but the 6-8 forward has hit his first rut of the season, shooting 14-of-45 from the floor in the last four games and failing to surpass his current scoring average of 16.2 points in the last six contests. Expect the Mississippi native to be extra focused for his first meeting with the Tar Heels. The other sophomore forward for Duke, Amile Jefferson, is up to 66.1 percent shooting this season after making 9-of-12 shots in the last three games.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (16-7, 6-4): James Michael McAdoo likely will get the task of trying to guard Hood or Jefferson at the outset. McAdoo wasn’t having any trouble with his offensive game for a while, reaching double figures in scoring in 17 straight contests before going scoreless in Monday’s win over Florida State. McAdoo has lost three of his four career meetings with Duke, including both games on his home court, so look for a top-notch effort from the 6-9 forward.

TIP-INS

1. Duke entered Wednesday second in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage at 41.6.

2. North Carolina G Marcus Paige leads the ACC in free-throw shooting at 89.4 percent, though the Tar Heels are last as a team at 66.2.

3. The Tar Heels will be playing their third of four games in an eight-day span.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 72, Duke 70