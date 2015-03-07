Preview: Duke at North Carolina

Less than three weeks after North Carolina and Duke combined for one of the best games of the season, the teams continue their rivalry Saturday in Chapel Hill in the regular-season finale for both squads. Third-ranked Duke has won 10 straight and secured the No. 2 seed in next week’s ACC tournament, while No. 19 North Carolina has moved into a fourth-place tie with Louisville. The Blue Devils have won six of the last eight meetings, including a thrilling 92-90 overtime victory Feb. 14.

Duke’s starting backcourt of Tyus Jones and Quinn Cook combined for 44 points in last month’s victory, while North Carolina guards Marcus Paige and Justin Jackson were held to a total of seven points. Paige averages a team-high 13.2 points, but the first-team preseason All-American has scored in single digits in four of his past six games and will need to be more assertive in Saturday’s rematch. Duke freshman center Jahlil Okafor should be well-rested after playing just 19 minutes in Wednesday’s 94-51 rout of Wake Forest.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (27-3, 14-3 ACC): The story of Wednesday’s win over the Demon Deacons was the play of freshman guard Grayson Allen, who came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting – including four 3-pointers. “Coach has been giving me opportunities, and I was able to capitalize,” Allen told reporters. “This is the type of game to get my confidence going.” The Blue Devils also have received a spark from freshman forward Justise Winslow, who has scored in double figures in 11 straight games and recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals against Wake Forest.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (21-9, 11-6): Freshman wing Theo Pinson, who missed 10 straight games with a broken bone in his left foot, returned for Tuesday’s 81-49 win over Georgia Tech and could play a major role in the postseason. Freshman guard Joel Berry scored a career-high 15 points in the victory and helped the Tar Heels overcome a poor shooting night by forward Brice Johnson, who was held to two points on 1-of-9 shooting. Johnson, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Blue Devils last month, averages 12.5 points on 56.6 percent shooting along with a team-high 7.9 boards.

TIP-INS

1. Duke is outscoring opponents by an average of 10 points in the first half.

2. North Carolina is 40-41 against Duke since Mike Krzyzewski became the Blue Devils’ head coach.

3. Cook’s streak of 40 straight games with a made 3-pointer is a Duke record.

PREDICTION: Duke 85, North Carolina 81