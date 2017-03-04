Preview: Duke at North Carolina

Fifth-ranked North Carolina has plenty to play for, despite already having clinched the top seed in the upcoming ACC tournament, as it ends the regular season with a home showdown against No. 14 Duke on Saturday. The Tar Heels can seal the outright ACC title with a win or a Notre Dame loss at Louisville on Saturday and can avoid a third regular-season sweep at the hands of Duke in the last five campaigns.

In addition, North Carolina looks to get its talented offense (ACC-leading 85 points per game) going again after scoring the fewest amount of points during Roy Williams’ 14 years as coach in the 53-43 loss at Virginia on Monday. “It’s the ACC,” Williams told reporters after his team’s first defeat in five games. “We can stink it up one night and then we can play like great balls of fire the next night, and so can other teams.” Duke, which can be anywhere from the third to seventh seed in the ACC tournament after the results of Saturday’s games, is coming off a 75-70 victory over Florida State on Tuesday that snapped a two-game slide. The Blue Devils trail in the overall series 134-109 but have won five of the last six meetings after Grayson Allen poured in 25 points in an 86-78 triumph on Feb. 9.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (23-7, 11-6 ACC): Coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters that Allen, who is averaging 14.5 points, is not yet 100 percent due to an ankle injury but would be able to play on Saturday. Allen is third on the team in scoring behind Luke Kennard (19.8 points - second in the ACC) and freshman Jayson Tatum (16.1), who combined for 39 points in the first meeting with the Tar Heels. Freshman Frank Jackson (10.3 points) scored a season-high 22 points against Florida State on Tuesday after recording 16 in the previous game versus Miami (Fla.).

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (25-6, 13-4): Justin Jackson matched his season low with seven points on 3-of-10 shooting Monday, but he still averages a team-high 18.4 – seventh in the league. Joel Berry II led the Tar Heels with 12 points against Virginia and is second on the team at 14.7, while Kennedy Meeks (12.6 points) is next and ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounds (9.1). Isaiah Hicks, who will be honored along with Meeks and others on Senior Night, has averaged 5.4 points over his last five games – more than six below his season average (11.6).

TIP-INS

1. Blue Devils senior F Amile Jefferson needs eight rebounds to become the 12th player in school history with 900 and is one block shy of Casey Sanders (120) for 10th all-time at Duke.

2. Under Williams, North Carolina has played the Blue Devils seven times in the last game of the regular season with at least a share of first place in the ACC on the line and has won all seven contests.

3. Tatum, who also averages 7.4 rebounds, can become the third Duke freshman - joining Jahlil Okafor and Jabari Parker – to average at least 15 points and seven boards under Krzyzewski.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 78, Duke 72