Just six days after they closed out the regular season against one another, Duke and North Carolina will meet for the 245th time in their storied rivalry Friday in the semifinals of the ACC tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils held on to top Louisville 80-77 in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon, their second win in the tourney after finishing the ACC slate with a 90-83 loss at North Carolina.

Jayson Tatum had 25 points for Duke in the win over the Cardinals and he is averaging 22.5 in the tournament as he continues to blossom into a star, although the Tar Heels limited the athletic freshman to 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting in Saturday's encounter. No. 1 seed North Carolina displayed more of that defensive prowess in its 78-53 win over Miami in the first quarterfinal game Thursday, riding 19 points by senior forward Isaiah Hicks to their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. "I would say we just have to prepare to play defense," Hicks told reporters when asked what is important going forward. "As (coach Roy Williams) always said, he never seen a team make it that far without playing defense. I would say that should be our biggest focus, and it shows, when we start really amping it up on defense, that's when we start to make the run." This marks the first meeting between the programs in the postseason since 2011, when Duke won 75-58 to claim its 19th ACC tourney crown, a mark North Carolina is looking to match this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT DUKE (25-8): Tatum simply continued what he did in a second-round win over Clemson, but Grayson Allen's 18 points stands as a remarkable turnaround after he was held scoreless in 12 minutes versus the Tigers. "We really needed a spark off the bench, and I didn't think I did a good job of that in the first game," Allen - who had 14 points in 23 minutes against the Tar Heels last weekend - told reporters Thursday. "So I thought I could be better than that. Today when I came in, it was really just trying to give these guys energy." Sophomore star Luke Kennard chipped in 24 points against Louisville for his third straight game with at least 20 points.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (27-6): The Tar Heels dominated on the glass all season but were outrebounded by five in their earlier loss to the Hurricanes, an issue they corrected by picking up a 36-29 advantage in Thursday's win. "First half, they outrebounded us by one. Second half, we outrebounded them by eight," Williams told the media. "One of the things we wanted to do was do a better job on the backboards, to say the least." Senior Kennedy Meeks led the charge with seven boards and four other players had at least four for North Carolina, which held Miami to 35.8 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Tar Heels F and ACC Player of the Year Justin Jackson is averaging 11.3 points - seven below his season average - while shooting 36.8 percent over the last three games.

2. Allen scored 25 points and Kennard had 20 in an 86-78 win over North Carolina on Feb. 9.

3. Hicks is averaging 20 points on 75 percent shooting in the last two contests following a three-game span in which he totaled 10 points on 4-of-17 from the floor.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 85, Duke 81