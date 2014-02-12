No. 9 Duke at North Carolina, ppd.: Wednesday’s ACC game between Duke and North Carolina was postponed because of inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 20, two days before Duke hosts top-ranked Syracuse. North Carolina will also be playing the third of four games in eight days.

The decision was made about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled 9:10 p.m. ET start. Duke’s bus was unable to get to the Durham, N.C. campus to pick up the team for the 11-mile drive to Chapel Hill, according to a statement released by North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham.