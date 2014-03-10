Parker scores 30, Duke routs North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke freshman forward Jabari Parker felt a sense of urgency and that was enough to carry the Blue Devils past their biggest rival.

Parker put his imprint on the rivalry with No. 14 North Carolina by scoring a career-high 30 points as the No. 4 Blue Devils rolled to a 93-81 victory over the Tar Heels in the regular-season finale on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Parker called the team’s performance “something special” because he said it needed to be.

“It was something we talked about right after we lost (to Wake Forest on Wednesday),” Parker said. “Something had to change. We had to really pull through. I think there was a sense of urgency.”

Parker ended up with the most points ever for a Duke freshman against North Carolina. He also had 11 rebounds for his 14th double-double to match a Blue Devils freshman record.

“Whatever ‘it’ is, Jabari found it,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said.

Forward Rodney Hood added 24 points as the Blue Devils (24-7, 13-5 ACC) avenged a loss from 16 nights earlier at nearby Chapel Hill. Guard Quinn Cook had 11 points and guard Rasheed Sulaimon provided 10 points as Duke reached 90 points for only the second time in ACC play this season.

“Our momentum on defense kind of led to the success on offense,” said Parker, who made 10 of 17 shots from the field. “We just build off that.”

Guard Marcus Paige scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half for North Carolina (23-8, 13-5), but those were not enough to prevent the end of the Tar Heels’ 12-game winning streak.

Forward Brice Johnson’s 15 points, forward James Michael McAdoo’s 13 and guard Leslie McDonald’s 12 also helped North Carolina.

For Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, the result was soothing after a health scare following the loss to Wake Forest. His brother died in December.

“It’s just been an emotional two months for me,” he said. “I think that’s it.”

The outcome means the teams are tied for third place in the ACC, a half-game behind second-place Syracuse, which plays Sunday at Florida State. Regardless, Duke will be the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament and North Carolina will enter as the No. 4 seed.

North Carolina made a surge through the standings after beginning with a 1-4 ACC record.

“It’s hard to appreciate that right now because we just got our tails kicked,” Williams said.

The Blue Devils, who have won 33 consecutive home games, went on a 13-4 spurt to begin the second half to extend what had been a three-point lead. The gap grew to 62-46 with less than 14 minutes to play.

North Carolina scored the next five points, resulting in a Duke timeout. The Blue Devils responded with the next seven points.

“We allowed their defensive pressure to dominant our offense several times,” Williams said.

The Tar Heels rallied again by closing a 19-point deficit. Paige’s four-point play with 2:49 remaining pulled North Carolina to within 81-73 and then the Tar Heels nearly scored off a turnover, but they were denied by an offensive goaltending violation.

Duke’s last 17 points came on free throws.

Earlier in the second half, McAdoo picked up his fourth foul 52 seconds after halftime.

Duke guard Tyler Thornton was called for his fourth foul a couple of minutes later.

North Carolina recovered from a 13-point deficit to trail only 40-37 at halftime, missing a shot that would have tied the score before the break.

Parker scored 16 first-half points, including the last five for his team.

Duke, coming off a late-game meltdown in Wednesday night’s loss at Wake Forest, broke out to a 17-4 lead less than seven minutes into the game.

By then, McAdoo had picked up two fouls and later he was charged with his third foul with 5:13 left in the half. He went to the bench with 11 points.

Reserve forward Brice Johnson helped to pick up the slack, scoring eight of North Carolina’s first 15 points.

North Carolina was within 29-25 at the 5:28 mark of the first half. The Tar Heels closed the gap to 35-33 before Parker’s 3-pointer.

North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks was limited by what Williams described as a pregame stomach ailment.

NOTES: Duke fifth-year senior G Andre Dawkins scored five points in slightly more than three minutes to start the game, pushing him above 1,000 points for his career. He was the 63rd Duke player to do so. ... Duke G Tyler Thornton, F Josh Hairston and walk-on F Todd Zafirovski were also honored on Senior Night. ... North Carolina G Marcus Paige blocked a shot from Thornton early in the game for only his seventh block of the season. His previous rejection came in the final second on Monday night to preserve a two-point victory over Notre Dame. ... Duke and North Carolina are off until Friday’s quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.