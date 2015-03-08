Jones, Cook lead Duke past rival North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Another test before the postseason turned out to be a good thing for third-ranked Duke.

The Blue Devils passed this one, too.

Duke’s backcourt of guards Tyus Jones and Quinn Cook was too efficient for No. 19 North Carolina in the second half, propelling the Blue Devils to an 84-77 victory on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

“We have to feel good that we played that type of game against a really, really good team that was ready to play,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “To have a game like this, that serves us well.”

Jones scored 24 points and Cook added 20 points as Duke won its 11th game in a row.

“Everybody has to be ready,” Cook said of the array of contributions from throughout the eight-man rotation. “Getting stops and rebounding the ball was the key.”

Center Jahlil Okafor scored 14 points and forward Justise Winslow finished with 13 points, allowing Duke (28-3, 15-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to improve to 7-1 against ranked opponents this season.

Jones said the Blue Devils realized that they had to toughen in the second half.

“We knew they were going to give us a big push,” Jones said.

Related Coverage Preview: Duke at North Carolina

The Blue Devils have been capable of pushing back. This time, they were boosted by shooting 17-for-29 from the field in the second half.

Guard Marcus Paige tallied 23 points, forward Brice Johnson had 17 points, forward Justin Jackson supplied 14 points and forward J.P. Tokoto provided 10 points for the Tar Heels (21-10, 11-7), who were looking for first three-game winning streak since January.

North Carolina committed 16 turnovers, losing for the second time this season to its biggest rival.

Before the game, the ACC Tournament seeds for both teams had been decided. Duke is the No. 2 seed and won’t play until Thursday’s quarterfinals. North Carolina is slotted at No. 5, meaning it has a game Wednesday.

North Carolina held its biggest edge of the game at 40-33 before Winslow scored the next five points. But Winslow picked up his fourth foul with 15:17 to play, going to the bench. He fouled out at the 1:18 mark.

With Winslow on the bench, forward Amile Jefferson stepped up in his absence.

“A big key to the game was Amile,” Krzyzewski said. “We started him in the second half and we did some different things with our defense.”

The Tar Heels, though, crumbled at times.

“We have good kids, but they can’t feel they have to do it all themselves,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said.

Tyus Jones pulled Duke within 49-48 on a drive to the basket, but he fell to the court and left briefly with what appeared to be a back injury with 12:56 left.

The Blue Devils went back ahead at 53-51 on guard Matt Jones’ 3-pointer.

Once Tyus Jones was back on the court, he drained a 3-pointer and on the next possession delivered a pass to Cook for another 3 as Duke extended its edge to 68-59. Tyus Jones scored the Blue Devils’ next points on another drive.

“We turn it over and they go back and make another 3 and all of a sudden it’s a nine-point game,” Williams said. “We played pretty doggone well except for a four- to five-minute stretch there. I have to get them to focus more.”

Tyus Jones, who was 12 of 12 on free throws, made a steal with 32 seconds left after North Carolina pulled within 78-73.

North Carolina led 33-31 at halftime, holding Duke to 33.3 percent shooting.

Although the Tar Heels scored first on Johnson’s dunk, Duke found ways to quiet the crowd for a while by building an 18-8 lead less than five minutes into the game.

North Carolina put together a 20-6 run and led 30-24. Duke went almost 10 minutes without a field goal, missing 12 attempts in a row.

Cook scored 13 first-half points for Duke.

Both teams hit four first-half 3-pointers, but the Tar Heels attempted only one free throw.

NOTES: Duke won 92-90 in overtime less than three weeks ago in the first matchup of the season. ... Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was honored with a pregame presentation as rival North Carolina recognized his 1,000th collegiate coaching victory from earlier this winter. It resulted in rare applause for Krzyzewski at Smith Center. ... F Jackson Simmons and G Luke Davis were in the North Carolina starting lineup because of Senior Night. F Desmond Hubert and F Sasha Seymore, the other two seniors on the roster, are out with injuries. ... North Carolina F Theo Pinson, who didn’t play in last month’s matchup because of a foot injury, played in his second straight game.