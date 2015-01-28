Preview: Duke at Notre Dame

Duke’s pursuit of getting coach Mike Krzyzewski his milestone win may be over, but the chase to propel him to a 13th ACC regular-season crown is far from complete. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils begin one of their most challenging stretches of the season on Wednesday when they travel to No. 8 Notre Dame. Krzyzewski became the first men’s basketball coach to reach 1,000 career victories at Madison Square Garden on Sunday when Duke used a late 21-4 run to rally past St. John’s.

“I‘m glad it’s over; there will be others that win more, but it is kind of neat to be the first one to 1,000. It’s not just the number of wins, but the quality of opponents we’ve had,” Krzyzewski said. The Blue Devils are 2 ½ games behind undefeated Virginia – where they will visit Saturday – in the conference standings and two games back of the Fighting Irish, who are off to their best 21-game start since 1973-74 under former Krzyzewski assistant Mike Brey. Notre Dame won for the 15th time in the last 16 games on Sunday, erasing an 18-point first-half deficit en route to an 81-78 overtime victory at North Carolina State.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DUKE (17-2, 4-2 ACC): The Blue Devils have leaned heavily on a 2-3 zone during their three-game winning streak, holding the opposition to a combined 11-for-50 beyond the arc after getting burned by 20-of-36 3-point shooting in consecutive losses while using mostly man-to-man defense. Jahlil Okafor (18.5 points, nine rebounds) posted his sixth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds and has scored in double figures in every one of his 19 contests, leaving him four behind Johnny Dawkins for the most such games by a Duke freshman. Quinn Cook hit four 3-pointers Sunday, extending his streak with at least one to an ACC-high 29 straight games.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (19-2, 7-1): The Irish are the only ACC team that shoots the ball better than Duke (52.1 percent; second-best in Division I) and figure to be a stiff test for the Blue Devils’ newfound reliance on zone defense since they lead the league in 3-pointers per game (nine) and 3-point percentage (40). Jerian Grant is the catalyst for the conference’s most potent offense (81.9 points), leading the team in scoring (17.1) and the ACC in assists (6.2). The league’s fourth-leading scorer became the 11th player in program history to make 100 career starts on Sunday and finished with 25 points – the most he has ever scored in a conference game (ACC or Big East).

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won 19 of the 22 meetings, although Notre Dame stopped an 11-game losing streak in the series with a 79-77 win over the Blue Devils in its ACC debut last season.

2. The Irish have overcome a deficit of 12 points or larger en route to a victory three times in the last four games.

3. Okafor, who leads the conference in field-goal percentage (67.1), is the only player in the country averaging at least 16 points and shooting at least 60 percent.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 82, Duke 75