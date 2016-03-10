Preview: Notre Dame vs. Duke

Duke’s short bench could doom the team if it has to play four games in as many days at the ACC tournament, but the team certainly looked up for the challenge in the opener. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils will try to make it two wins in as many days when they face well-rested No. 4 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Duke went seven deep against North Carolina State on Wednesday and one of those seven, center Marshall Plumlee, finished the game with a broken nose. Plumlee scored the go-ahead basket with just over a minute left and made a key defensive play down the stretch in the 92-89 triumph. “It says a lot for him to come back in the game,” Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters of Plumlee. “He makes the big play. Not only to come up with that play, but the free throw, then on the defense he came over on (Cat) Barber. It was team defense on that.” Notre Dame earned the No. 4 seed by virtue of its head-to-head win over Duke in the regular season but arguably has more work to get done to ensure itself a good spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT DUKE (23-9): Krzyzewski suggested that Plumlee would play on Thursday with a mask to protect the nose, and the team drew inspiration from his performance on Wednesday. ”Marshall has been a great emotional leader for us all year long,” star guard Grayson Allen told reporters. “We know how tough he is. We know he battled down there in the post. So to see him come in, he’s got blood dripping down his face, he’s still out there yelling like a maniac, it fires the team up.” The Blue Devils have traded wins and losses in their last six games, with all three of the wins coming over teams in the bottom third of the ACC standings.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (20-10): The Fighting Irish are the defending ACC tournament champions and came into this year’s tournament with some momentum after knocking off North Carolina State 89-75 in the regular-season finale. The offensive performance in the easy win marked a departure from the previous two games, which Notre Dame lost while averaging 53 points. “Eighty-nine points sure looks good on that scoreboard,” Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey told reporters after the win. “I think our tempo was the key. We’re playing faster in practice - used a 20-second shot clock in practice for two days. … Really proud of our group and I think we’ve really found a kind of rhythm here at this very key time.”

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame is 10-1 against teams from North Carolina since the start of the 2014-15 season.

2. Duke freshman G Luke Kennard has recorded back-to-back 20-point games for the first time in his career.

3. Fighting Irish F Bonzie Colson recorded a career-high 31 points to go with 11 rebounds in the 95-91 win over the Blue Devils on Jan. 16.

PREDICTION: Duke 83, Notre Dame 81