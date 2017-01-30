Preview: Duke at Notre Dame

No. 17 Duke showed signs of life last time out in a thrilling come-from-behind victory and looks to build off that when it travels to 12th-ranked Notre Dame on Monday for an important ACC clash. The Blue Devils had lost three of four and trailed by 10 points with four minutes to play at Wake Forest on Saturday before sophomore Luke Kennard led the way back for an 85-83 triumph.

“As a team, we’ve just got to keep going,” Duke’s junior guard Grayson Allen, who had 19 points, told reporters. “We’re a group of talented guys and we’re good, but we’ve got to come together and be a good team. It’s having that belief, and I think we showed that belief.” Kennard finished with 34 points, making all six of his 3-point attempts, and will need another big night against a Notre Dame team that will be determined after losing three of the last four. The Fighting Irish received 23 points, including the 1,000th of his career, from V.J. Beachem before Georgia Tech scored at the buzzer for a 62-60 win on Saturday. “We usually make plays down the stretch,” Beachem told reporters after the setback. “(Saturday) the other team made them.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (16-5, 4-4 ACC): Kennard’s 34 points was one shy of his career high and pushed his team-leading average to 20.4, while he is draining 54.4 percent from the field - including 16-of-23 the last two games. Allen hit 6-of-11 from 3-point range on Saturday after making just five of his 24 attempts the previous five contests and is third on the team in scoring (15.3) behind freshman forward Jayson Tatum (15.8). Senior forward Amile Jefferson (12.2 points) leads the way in rebounding (9.5) and is connecting on 62 percent from the field, which leads the conference.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (17-5, 6-3): Beachem, a senior forward, has produced two of his best performances of the season in the last three games - sandwiching a three-point effort in a loss to Virginia on Tuesday. Beachem (14.5 points) also scored a career-high 30 in the win over Syracuse on Jan. 21 and is one of four players averaging at least 14 points – a feat the Irish last accomplished for an entire season in 2001-02. Forward Bonzie Colson leads the team in scoring (15.5) and tops the ACC in rebounding (10.6) while guards Steve Vasturia (14.5 points) and Matt Farrell (14.0) also contribute.

TIP-INS

1. The Fighting Irish won the last three meetings – including the 84-79 overtime triumph in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals last March, but trails 20-7 all time.

2. Vasturia, who also went over 1,000 points earlier in the season, was held to five against Georgia Tech and is 8-of-26 from the field the last three contests.

3. Duke freshman G Frank Jackson, averaging 10.8 points, has made 10-of-18 from the field the last three games.

PREDICTION: Duke 76, Notre Dame 72