Preview: Duke vs. Notre Dame

Fifth-seeded Duke attempts to become the first team in history to win four contests in four days to take the ACC tournament when it faces third seed - and 16th-ranked - Notre Dame in the championship game Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The 14th-ranked Blue Devils earned a chance at their record 20th title by scoring 51 points in the second half to rally past top seed North Carolina 93-83 in Friday’s semifinals.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told ESPN after the game his Blue Devils “played lights out with great courage,” and they will need more of the same to give him his 14th ACC tournament title, which would move him past Dean Smith for the most all-time. Notre Dame, which withstood a second-half rally by Florida State on Friday for a 77-73 victory and a trip the final for the second time in three seasons, will try to oust Duke from the tournament for the third straight season. The Fighting Irish, who are 6-2 in their ACC tournament history that includes a title in 2015, also will go for their eighth straight win at Barclays Center. Notre Dame dropped an 84-74 decision at home to the Blue Devils in the only meeting this season on Jan. 30.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT DUKE (26-8): Grayson Allen was blanked in the first game of the tournament but has delivered 18 points in each of the last two contests while hitting a total of seven 3-pointers. Luke Kennard leads the team in scoring (20.2 points) and is contributing 21.3 points in the tournament, but freshman Jayson Tatum is raising his game even more by producing an average of 23 over his last three games. Freshman Frank Jackson scored 15 points on Friday and has been solid over the last six contests, averaging 16 while shooting 50 percent.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (25-8): Bonzie Colson, an All-ACC First Team pick like Kennard, is averaging 19.5 points over the first two games of the tournament and paces the team at 17.1 while leading the league in rebounding (10.2). Matt Farrell, Steve Vasturia and V.J. Beachem also average better than 13 points for the Irish. Coach Mike Brey, a former assistant for Krzyzewski, has been using a smaller lineup that has helped spur an 8-1 run and Matt Ryan stepped up Friday with 11 points after going scoreless over his last three outings.

TIP-INS

1. The Fighting Irish converted 13 shots from 3-point range Friday, making at least 10 for the 15th time this season.

2. Duke F Amile Jefferson needs six rebounds to pass Bruce Janicki (923) for 11th place on the school’s all-time list.

3. Notre Dame has finished with single-digit turnovers 19 times this season and forced 18 in its semifinal victory.

PREDICTION: Duke 78, Notre Dame 74