In ACC opener, Irish take down Duke

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Notre Dame may be the newest kid on the block, but the Irish have quickly shown they belong in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Unranked Notre Dame rallied from a 10-point second half deficit to claim a 79-77 upset victory over No. 7 Duke in its ACC debut game at Purcell Pavilion on Saturday.

“To beat that program, the flagship program of the ACC, those are program wins,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “Those are the teams you’ve got to beat if you want to show you belong.”

The Irish (10-4, 1-0) displayed grit and resiliency as they erased Duke’s lead and then held off the Blue Devils in the final minute.

Irish guard Demetrius Jackson helped secure the victory with a steal off Blue Devils forward Rodney Hood, was fouled and hit both free throws for a 79-75 Notre Dame lead with 9.7 seconds left.

A layup by Duke’s Amile Jefferson trimmed the final margin with 1.2 seconds left.

Guard Eric Atkins collected 19 points and 11 rebounds, including seven points in a key 20-4 run, to lead the Irish to their first win over the Blue Devils in 12 games.

“This is going to be a game that stays with us, something that we can look back on and say, ‘We’re never out of a game,'” guard Pat Connaughton said.

Saturday’s game was the first series meeting since an 84-77 Blue Devils victory in the second round of the 2002 NCAA tournament.

Hood scored a game-high 27 points, while guard Quinn Cook added 22 for the Blue Devils (11-3, 0-1). Freshman forward Jabari Parker was held to seven points, his first game under double-digits this season.

Guard Pat Connaughton had 16 points, while center Garrick Sherman added 14 for Notre Dame.

The Blue Devils are 4-3 in South Bend but hold a 19-3 overall series lead. It was their first loss in an ACC opener in seven seasons.

“They outplayed us, no excuse there,” Hood said. “When we needed a stop, we didn’t get a stop ... (and) I can name at least 10 plays where it was a breaking point and we didn’t pull it off.”

Notre Dame led, 22-16, with 10:06 left in the opening half, thanks to effective inside work with 16 points in the paint. Duke, meanwhile, concentrated on outside shooting and hit 4-of-8 early 3-point shots.

Irish forward Austin Burgett wowed the crowd when he rejected Parker’s driving shot with about three minutes showing.

Freshman guard Steve Vasturia hit a 3- pointer with 1:50 showing and Connaughton followed with a long two-pointer 17 seconds later as the Irish opened a 35-31 lead with 1:12 left.

But Hood hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in the half and had another with three seconds left as the Blue Devils rallied to a 37-35 halftime lead.

Hood closed the first 20 minutes with a game-high 13 points.

Duke broke a 40-40 tie in the second half when Hood’s two free throws launched a 9-0 run that gave the Blue Devils their largest lead of the game, 49-40.

Notre Dame responded with five straight points, including Connaughton’s 3-pointer, but Duke guard Quinn Cook replied with a 3- pointer to restore an eight-point lead with 13:52 remaining.

Andre Dawkins’ 3-pointer with 11:35 showing gave Duke its only double-digit lead, 60-50.

But the advantage didn’t last as the Blue Devils missed their next seven shots -- including four layups -- while the Irish scored 10 unanswered points, including Eric Atkins’ layup to tie the score, 60-60, with 7:49 to play.

“We just stopped playing the defense that we were playing,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “However they are a good offensive team.”

The Irish took a 65-64 lead on Atkins’ free throw and never trailed again.

The Irish rotated nine players in and a smaller lineup in the late going made the difference.

”We played small and that lineup did two things really,“ Brey said. ”We switched everything, which helped us, but our lineup was very hard to guard.

“We had that floor spread and really moved without the ball and had some great stuff at the end of the clock.”

Both teams resume ACC play on Tuesday, with North Carolina State at Notre Dame, while Duke entertains Georgia Tech.

NOTES: Freshman forward Jabari Parker, from Chicago Simeon Academy, had scored in double figures in 13 straight games and topped the Blue Devils with a 21.4 point and 8.0 rebound average entering Saturday. ... Parker and forward Rodney Hood (17.2 points) are the ACC’s top scoring tandem. ... Saturday’s game was Duke’s 225th straight game in the Associated Press Top 10. The Blue Devils are 186-39 in that span. ... The Blue Devils topped ACC teams with an 85.2 point scoring average entering Saturday but were 12th defensively (68.8 points). ... Guard Eric Atkins of Notre Dame was named ACC player of the week after scoring a career-high 30 points in last Sunday’s 87-81 overtime win over Canisius. ... Irish coach Mike Brey spent eight seasons as an assistant coach under the Blue Devils’ Mike Krzysewski. ... Notre Dame’s Garrick Sherman has scored in double figures in each of his last 11 games and has three double-doubles in his last six. ... Guard Pat Connaughton has never missed a Irish game and played in his 83rd on Saturday, his 67th start. ... Only one ACC team entered the conference season with a losing record, Boston College at 4-10.