Notre Dame rallies to stun No. 19 Duke

WASHINGTON -- That felt just right for Notre Dame.

Another sterling outcome in the ACC Tournament has become the Irish’s specialty, this time using a big comeback and overtime to upend No. 19 Duke 84-79 in the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at the Verizon Center.

“It was fabulous to watch and it felt familiar,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “We’ve done that before.”

Notre Dame scored the first five points in overtime and guard V.J. Beachem hit another key 3-point basket in the extra session as the Fighting Irish ousted Duke in the tournament for the second year in a row.

Notre Dame, which trailed by 16 in the second half, next will face top-seeded North Carolina, which eliminated Pittsburgh 88-71 earlier, in Friday night’s first semifinal. This is a rematch of last year’s title game.

“That would be really cool again,” Brey said of the possibility of defeating Duke and North Carolina on consecutive days. “We’ve been really good against those teams. It has really helped our credibility.”

Beachem scored 19 points and forward Zach Auguste had 19 points and 22 rebounds.

Guard Steve Vasturia scored six of his 12 points in overtime for fourth-seeded Notre Dame (21-10), which lost three of its previous five games. Forward Bonzie Colson added 12 points.

When the Irish made their run, Brey said it brought back memories.

“When we kicked it into gear there, that was a little bit of the personality we had last year,” he said. “Playing fearless, going after it, believing we were going to do it.”

Guard Grayson Allen’s 27 points led Duke. Forward Brandon Ingram had 16 points and Matt Jones scored 13 points for fifth-seeded Duke (23-10)

Duke had a scoring drought of more than six minutes in the second half as Notre Dame caught up.

“I think how we defended in the second half was the key,” Brey said. “We sure made big plays and big shots. I can’t say that I‘m totally shocked. With the nucleus of guys we have here, there’s a great will.”

Beachem’s 3-pointer with 2:34 to play allowed Notre Dame to move in front 67-66.

“We tried to get some movement and guys were able to find me,” Beachem said.

After an Ingram 3-pointer and, on the next possession, a free throw, Beachem hit another 3-pointer to knot the score at 70.

Then Duke missed two shots, but Vasturia failed on a 7-foot baseline shot and Duke had the ball with 4.6 seconds left. A pass into the frontcourt went off the Irish with 2.5 seconds left, but Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard missed a 12-foot attempt at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

“We had two options,” said Kennard, who finished 2 of 14 from the field. “Got a good look. Just didn’t get it.”

Duke built a 58-42 lead in the second half before foul trouble struck.

“We’ve had it happen before, where when we’re not hitting (shots), it totally impacts our defense,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We did not play well when we stopped scoring.”

Ingram picked up his fourth foul with 12:38 left after grabbing an offensive rebound and charging on his way to the basket.

Duke reserve Chase Jeter had his fourth foul with 10:13 left and center Marshall Plumlee had four just 15 seconds later.

Plumlee, who fouled out with 3:12 left, missed four consecutive free throws as the Irish clawed back to 64-58 and Auguste’s basket off a rebound and another bucket on a move in the lane cut it to 64-62.

“We’ve been here before,” Beachem said. “We’ve been in those situations.”

By overtime, the Blue Devils were in trouble.

“I thought we ran out of gas in the overtime,” Krzyzewski said. “We had a good look to maybe win the game (in regulation). That’s what we have to manage. We have to manage that.”

Duke led 45-37 at halftime after Notre Dame punctured the Blue Devils’ zone defense from several angles in the first half.

Guard Matt Ryan hit two 3-point baskets -- one from each wing -- during a brief stretch.

Allen had 14 points by the time Duke pulled even at 27 with less than eight minutes to play in the first half.

Duke grabbed a 45-35 edge with a 13-0 run. Jeter, a freshman reserve, supplied the last five points of the spurt.

The Blue Devils went deeper on their bench than usual with forward Sean Obi entering in the first half after Plumlee picked up his third foul with 8:30 left in the half.

Notre Dame shot 55.6 percent from the field in the first half but was hurt by 10 turnovers.

The teams combined for 95 first-half points in a regular-season clash, with Duke scoring 50.

NOTES: Duke C Marshall Plumlee wore a protective mask a day after sustaining a broken nose in the second half of the Blue Devils’ victory over North Carolina State. The injury resulted from an elbow from teammate G Matt Jones. ... Notre Dame finished the regular season leading the country in the fewest fouls committed per game with an average of 15.1. ... Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is a former assistant coach at Duke under Mike Krzyzewski. ... Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Notre Dame is 11-1 against teams from North Carolina. ... Last year in the tournament, Notre Dame defeated Duke in the semifinals. ... Notre Dame won 95-91 on Jan. 16 at Duke in the only regular-season meeting.