No. 14 Duke makes history in winning ACC title

NEW YORK -- During the final 10 minutes of Duke's epic four games in four days run to the ACC Tournament title, coach Mike Krzyzewski never called one play. He just kept saying, "motion, motion."

The plan worked as the No. 14 and fifth-seeded Blue Devils (27-8) became the first team in ACC tournament history to win four games in as many days, culminating with a 75-69 victory over Notre Dame to claim its record 20th tournament title on Saturday at the Barclays Center.

"Basically, we thought that they would assert themselves more," Krzyzewski said. "They own motion more than if we run a play.

"I know they were really tired, and so by taking ownership and attacking like that, they made it work. We've done that in each of the last three games but not as long as today. I know they looked over. Come on, Coach. Come up with a really good play. And it worked.

"But I believe in these guys, and they can make plays. You know, we have guys who can make plays. They're not selfish, and they can make plays for one another."

Jayson Tatum led Duke with 19 points and eight rebounds. Luke Kennard, the tournament MVP, added 16 points and Amile Jefferson scored 14.

It was Duke's first tournament title since 2011.

Bonzie Colson topped No. 22 and third-seeded Notre Dame (25-9) with 29 points, going 12 of 21 from the field.

Duke overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat No. 10 Louisville in the quarterfinals and a 13-point deficit in the second half to knock off No. 6 and top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.

The Blue Devils came from eight points back with 11:35 left to defeat the Irish.

Duke entered the tournament already having to overcome adversity. Krzyzewski missed seven games early in the conference season to have back surgery. Soon after he left, the Blue Devils lost three of four to start 3-4 in ACC play.

Then Grayson Allen hurt an ankle and the Blue Devils finished the regular season losing three of four.

"All of those things brought us together and made us closer," Krzyzewski said. "It's been a different year for me than any that I've coached and a remarkable year.

"Because they've all -- we've really -- we were always together, and all that stuff made us more together. Maybe if it didn't happen, maybe we wouldn't have been as together, you know? Like that's how I look at it.

"OK, everyone's healthy and whatever, maybe we do have dissension then. Maybe we don't have. Maybe, maybe.

"So instead of dealing with maybes, let's just do what's going on with us, and that's what we've tried to do. I think with my experience and age and whatever, my ego's not attached to whether we win 20 games or 30 games or whatever. I'm going to be all right."

Tatum made a running hook to give Duke a 65-62 lead, but Colson's 3-pointer with 2:25 left tied it.

Tatum hit one of two free throws to put Duke back in front, then blocked Steve Vasturia's drive to the hoop and went coast to coast for a layup to make it 68-65 with 1:33 left.

"I think he's (Tatum) the best freshman," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "I've seen a bunch of them play. To see his improvement has been really interesting to watch through the league.

"First of all, like I said, his size is -- he's got to be 6-9, and I don't know what they list him at. He's really long and big. And then he's got the ability to shoot a jump shot and put it on the floor.

"Then you can be in great position. Steve (Vasturia) was in great position many times, and he gets up over you to get a shot. There's not much you can do about that.

"But, again, I think his (Tatum) demeanor is to be complimented. For a young guy, he's got the poise of an older guy."

Matt Farrell pulled Notre Dame within two with a couple of free throws before Tatum showed off another skill, driving and dishing to Matt Jones for a 3-pointer to make it 71-67 with 50 seconds remaining. It was Jones' only basket of the game.

"That was the shot of the game," Krzyzewski said

Duke retook the lead at 59-58 on a spinner from Jefferson, then the Irish got it right back on Farrell's jumper with 5:48 to play.

Colson was forced to leave the game after coming down hard on his ankle with the Irish leading 58-55 lead and 8:06 to play. He returned a short time later.

A jumper and two layups in a row from Colson and a dunk by Beachem off a steal from Colson allowed Notre Dame its largest advantage to that point at 53-46 with 12:34 to play.

NOTES: Duke won the lone regular-season meeting with Notre Dame, claiming an 84-74 victory Jan. 30. ... Notre Dame appeared in the ACC title game for the second time in its four seasons as a member of the conference. ... Duke has an all-time ACC Tournament record of 99-44, a mark that includes the most wins of any team.