Preview: Duke at Pittsburgh

One of the newcomers to the ACC challenges one of its cornerstone programs when No. 19 Pittsburgh hosts No. 18 Duke on Monday. The Panthers are off to a strong start in their first season in the conference and are tied for second place with Virginia, while Duke is right behind in fourth place in the now 15-team league. Pittsburgh is 12-0 at home and Duke is just 1-2 on the road.

The Blue Devils have won four consecutive games – allowing just 56.8 points during the stretch – and expect a fierce battle with the Panthers. “We’ve got to play a tough Pitt team at their place, which is going to be tough,” forward Rodney Hood said after Saturday’s trouncing of Florida State. “But if we keep playing like we’re playing, we’re going to be in a good position.” The Panthers have won eight of their last nine after defeating Maryland on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (16-4, 5-2 ACC): There are rumblings that forward Jabari Parker may not leave for the NBA after a season that is beginning to shape up as the best by a freshman in school history. Parker, who averages 18.7 points and eight rebounds, has six double-doubles to tie for the third-most by a Duke freshman, and he has scored in double digits in 19 of 20 games. He also is on pace to break Johnny Dawkins’ school freshman scoring mark of 18.1 per game and his rebounding average trails only Mike Gminski (10.7) and Gene Banks (8.6) and ranks ahead of players like Elton Brand (7.3) and Luol Deng (6.9).

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (18-2, 6-1): Senior guard Lamar Patterson has been sensational and leads the team in scoring (17.9), assists (4.7) and 3-point baskets (39) while shooting 51.3 percent from the field. Patterson scored 28 points against Maryland, falling two shy of his career high, and also had seven rebounds and seven assists. “It’s not like he was trying to do too much,” said guard Cameron Wright, the team’s third-leading scorer at 10.9. “He’s playing out of his mind right now. He was able to hold us together.”

TIP-INS

1. The teams have split 12 meetings, but Pitt’s victory in the 2007-08 matchup marked the first time the teams had played one another since the 1979-80 campaign.

2. Panthers C Talib Zanna (13.6 points, team-best 7.8 rebounds) is shooting 61.9 percent from the field.

3. Hood (17.7) has eight 20-point outings and leads the ACC in 3-point shooting percentage (44.9).

PREDICTION: Duke 74, Pittsburgh 72