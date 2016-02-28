Preview: Duke at Pittsburgh

Duke and Pittsburgh are catching the attention of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee for very different reasons. The 18th-ranked Blue Devils eye their seventh win in eight games Sunday when they visit the Panthers, who have lost four of their last six with each of those defeats coming against a ranked team.

Pitt is 0-6 against ranked opponents this season, including losses to Virginia, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina and Louisville this month. The Panthers are likely in good shape to make the NCAA Tournament, but a late-season slump obviously wouldn’t help their chances. The Blue Devils are safely in the field and likely have a chance to move up to a No. 2 or No. 3 seed with a strong run over the next two weeks. Duke topped Florida State by 15 in its last contest thanks to five double-digit scorers, led by ACC Player of the Year candidate Grayson Allen.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT DUKE (21-7, 10-5 ACC): The Blue Devils got a boost against Florida State from the return of Matt Jones, who returned from a one-game absence (sprained ankle) to post 11 points and five assists. Allen has shot below 40 percent in three of his last four games, but he still has notched at least 15 points in every game since Christmas. Brandon Ingram rebounded from a brutal game in a loss to Louisville (3-of-10 shooting for eight points, 10 turnovers) to record 16 points and six boards in the win over the Seminoles.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (19-8, 8-7): The Panthers missed 14 of their 18 3-pointers against Louisville and committed 15 turnovers while second-leading scorer Jamel Artis struggled in both categories. The junior forward was 2-of-7 from the arc and 3-of-13 overall while committing five turnovers, giving him 14 turnovers in the last three games. The team’s top scorer is Michael Young (16.1 points), who has totaled 18 points in his last two games, shooting 0-of-6 from the foul line in the process.

TIP-INS

1. Pitt needs one more victory to notch 20 wins for the 12th time in 13 seasons under coach Jamie Dixon.

2. Marshall Plumlee (44) and Ingram (40) lead the Blue Devils in blocks, while nobody on the Panthers has more than 22.

3. Entering Saturday’s action, Duke ranks 15th in the nation in scoring (82.3), while Pitt is seventh nationally in assists (17.7)

PREDICTION: Duke 73, Pittsburgh 62