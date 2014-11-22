Preview: Stanford vs. Duke

Johnny Dawkins will stroll the sidelines for Stanford in Saturday’s championship game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., but he will not have to look far to see his coaching mentor. Dawkins’ squad takes on third-ranked Duke in the tournament title game, pitting Dawkins for the first time against Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for whom Dawkins starred in the mid-1980s and later served as an assistant for 11 seasons. Stanford’s challenge is formidable as Duke has won all four of its games by double digits.

Freshman Jahlil Okafor averages 17.3 points while shooting 64 percent from the field, and senior Quinn Cook hit three 3-pointers in the Blue Devils’ 74-54 victory over Temple on Friday. The Cardinal rediscovered their long-range shooting touch in Friday’s 89-60 semifinal rout of UNLV, hitting 14-of-20 3-point attempts after going 5-for-21 in their first two contests. Chasson Randle finished 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, scoring 18 points in the victory as Stanford shot 50 percent from the field.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT STANFORD (3-0): Senior guard Anthony Brown scored 18 points with nine rebounds and five assists against the Running Rebels, and is averaging 15 points and 8.3 rebounds through three games. Rosco Allen, who only played seven minutes last season due to injuries, has scored 32 points in his past two games while shooting 50 percent from the field. Randle, Brown and Stefan Nastic are a combined 43-for-45 from the free-throw line.

ABOUT DUKE (4-0): Okafor showed poise after going 3-for-13 in the first half Friday, hitting four of his seven attempts after halftime. Fellow freshman Justise Winslow scored 15 points against Temple and is averaging 15.7 points, and Tyus Jones has recorded five or more assists in each of his four games. The Blue Devils shot 39.1 percent from the field after hitting 50 percent or better of their attempts in each of the first three contests.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 2-0 all-time against Duke, beating the Blue Devils 84-83 in 2000 and 80-79 in overtime in 1999.

2. Krzyzewski is 13 wins away from becoming the first NCAA men’s coach to reach 1,000 career victories.

3. Randle is fifth on Stanford’s all-time scoring list (1,704 points) and is 10 away from tying Brevin Knight for fourth and 19 from tying Casey Jacobsen for third.

PREDICTION: Duke 69, Stanford 62