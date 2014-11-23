No. 3 Duke 70, Stanford 59: Quinn Cook scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers, carrying the Blue Devils in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic championship game in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Cook sparked Duke (5-0) as coach Mike Krzyzewski prevailed in his first meeting against Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins, who played for and later coached with Krzyzewski at Duke. Freshmen Justise Winslow contributed 14 points and nine rebounds, and Jahlil Okafor overcame a sluggish first half, scoring 10 points with 12 rebounds.

Chasson Randle scored 22 points to lead the Cardinal (3-1) and Stefan Nastic recorded his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Stanford, which made 46.3 percent of its 3-point shots in its first three games, made only 3-of-14 attempts from long range.

With Okafor held to only two points in the first half, Cook hit three 3-pointers en route to 11 points in the opening 20 minutes and reserve Matt Jones provided seven of his 10 points before halftime. Cook scored eight points – hitting a pair of 3-pointers – during a half-closing 15-8 spurt that gave Duke a 40-29 halftime advantage.

Winslow drained a 3-pointer and Cook following with a jumper and a 3-pointer from the right wing to push Duke’s advantage to 50-35 five minutes into the second half. Stanford drew within eight points on Randle’s baseline jumper with just under 11 minutes to play, but back-to-back baskets by Okafor – his first points since the 13:49 mark of the first half – and Jones’ 3-pointer from the right corner pushed the lead back to 13.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke F Amile Jefferson finished with nine points and seven rebounds. … Stanford, which came into the game averaging 31 free throws per contest, shot just two in the opening half and finished 12-for-14. … The Blue Devils, playing for the fifth time in nine days, shot 39.3 percent from the field and were 17-for-29 from the free-throw line.