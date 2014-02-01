Preview: Duke at Syracuse

As if Saturday’s showdown between No. 2 Syracuse and No. 16 Duke was not being anticipated enough, the Orange will attempt to break the school record for consecutive wins to open a season when the Blue Devils come to town. In its inaugural season in the ACC, Syracuse is a perfect 20-0, matching the start by the 2011-12 squad, while Duke has won five straight games - the last four coming by at least 15 points. The game also will pit the two winningest active coaches in Division I - the Blue Devils’ Mike Krzyzewski (974 wins) and Jim Boeheim of the Orange (939).

“It will be a historic game,” Krzyzewski told reporters. “The fact that Jim and I, total, have won over 1,900 games, it s never been done.” Added Syracuse guard Trevor Cooney: “It’s exciting, without a doubt. This will be similar to the Georgetown game last year. We just have to stay focused for the next two days and make sure we’re prepared.” Saturday’s encounter will be just the fifth meeting and the first since 1998, when Duke defeated Syracuse in the Sweet 16.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (17-4, 6-2 ACC): Freshman sensation Jabari Parker endured an inconsistent month of January, but closed on a high note with three straight double-doubles, including 21 points and 11 rebounds in Monday’s 80-65 victory over Pittsburgh. Parker is the team’s leading scorer (18.8) and rebounder (8.1) while Rodney Hood (17.4 points) has emerged as a terrific complement to Parker. The wings on Syracuse’s zone must keep an eye on Andre Dawkins, a 47.5 percent 3-point shooter who is 15-of-27 from long range over his last five games.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (20-0, 7-0): The Orange, who hold a one-game lead over Virginia and sit 1 1/2 games up on Duke and Pittsburgh, have won 15 games by double digits. Two big reasons why are the play of freshman Tyler Ennis (12.3 points, 5.4 assists) and senior C.J. Fair (16.7 points, six rebounds), both of whom play big minutes on a nightly basis. With Jerami Grant thrust into the lineup due to injuries, Boeheim has not received much production from his bench of late, although reserve center Baye Moussa Keita delivered six points, eight rebounds and five blocks in Wednesday’s 67-57 victory over Wake Forest.

TIP-INS

1. Fair has played 199 of 200 possible minutes over the last five games while Ennis has only sat out three minutes over the last four contests.

2. The Blue Devils are 14-0 when holding their opponent below 70 points.

3. Each of Duke’s top five scorers shoots at least 76 percent from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Duke 77, Syracuse 70