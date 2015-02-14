Preview: Duke at Syracuse

Despite rolling along with seven wins in its last eight games, Duke enjoyed a much-needed rest before visiting Syracuse on Saturday. “My team has been through the ringer,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said after No. 5 Duke defeated Florida State 73-70 on Monday night. “They’ve come out pretty well, winning all but one of those (last eight games). We have to get a little bit refreshed right now.” The final three games in that stretch saw the Blue Devils defeat Georgia Tech, No. 11 Notre Dame and Florida State in a span of six days.

Jahlil Okafor missed only one of his 16 shots against the Fighting Irish and Seminoles and is averaging 18 points and 9.1 rebounds on 66.5 percent shooting during a terrific freshman campaign. Quinn Cook also enters this matchup hot, having scored 26 points against Florida State to raise his average to 14.7 points. The Blue Devils’ inside-outside attack could pose major problems for a Syracuse team that is beginning a daunting portion of its schedule.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (21-3, 8-3 ACC): While Okafor and Cook are the primary weapons, several other players are capable of big performances for Krzyzewski’s team. Freshman swingman Justise Winslow has scored in double figures in five straight games, grabbing 10-plus rebounds in three of those contests. Fellow freshman Tyus Jones had a career-high 12 assists to go along with 16 points and six rebounds against Florida State and has knocked down half of his 30 3-pointers over the last seven outings.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (16-8, 7-4): The Orange are 1-1 since the school announced last week it was self-imposing a postseason ban due to infractions from previous seasons, although their next six games include five matchups against top-15 teams. Rakeem Christmas leads the team in scoring (18) and rebounding (9.3), while Michael Gbinije has been the star of late, averaging 20.7 points on 71.1 percent shooting in the last three games. ”He’s just played well,“ coach Jim Boeheim said of his junior swingman. ”He’s played well for a long time. He’s having a tremendous year. He’s overlooked a little bit.‘’

TIP-INS

1. Cook is 10-of-13 from the foul line in the last four games, which actually is a dropoff for the senior guard, who began the season 42-of-44 from the stripe.

2. The teams split two matchups last season, Syracuse winning a two-point overtime thriller at the Carrier Dome and Duke prevailing by six at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

3. Orange PG Kaleb Joseph is coming off the best game of his freshman season. He scored 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting in Wednesday’s 70-56 win against Boston College.

PREDICTION: Duke 79, Syracuse 64