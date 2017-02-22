Preview: Duke at Syracuse

Two of the most successful coaches in college basketball history will go head-to-head when Syracuse hosts No. 11 Duke in an ACC contest on Wednesday. Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski holds a slim 4-3 edge against Jim Boeheim and the Orange.

Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils have won seven straight to climb within one game of conference-leading North Carolina, but none of the victories have come by more than 10 points, which has provided an opportunity for Krzyzewski. “We’re trying to teach them how hard it is to win,” he told reporters. “It’s easy to lose. It’s hard to win, because it’s not just about, ‘I want to, I’m prepared, I have a good attitude.’ You have to keep an edge.” Syracuse has dropped three in a row since posting a five-game winning streak, putting it on the dreaded bubble in the NCAA Tournament conversation. The Orange don’t have any easy wins left on the schedule, either, with a trip to No. 6 Louisville on Saturday coming before they close the regular season against a Georgia Tech team that defeated them 71-65 on Sunday in Atlanta.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (22-5, 10-4 ACC): The Blue Devils finally have found some consistency after being derailed by injuries early in the season, as they’ve used the same lineup six times during their seven-game winning streak. Grayson Allen (15.2 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Amile Jefferson (11.2, 8.8) continue to play through nagging injuries and mentor Duke’s youth movement led by freshman Jayson Tatum (16.4, 7.1). Sharpshooter Luke Kennard (20 points, 5.1 rebounds) has been the team’s most consistent scorer and has made a 3-pointer in 30 consecutive games – the longest active streak in the ACC.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (16-12, 8-7): The Orange are coming off an ugly offensive performance against Georgia Tech, although Andrew White III (17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds) put up 17 points and Taurean Thompson (8.9 points) recorded 18 and 12 rebounds. Syracuse will need more of the same from that duo, as well as a big game from Tyler Lydon (13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds), who has played every minute of the team’s last nine games. The Orange need the big men to produce, because guards John Gillon (10.6 points, 5.4 assists) and Tyus Battle (9.8 points) aren’t big-time scorers and Duke defends the perimeter well.

TIP-INS

1. Duke leads the ACC with 9.3 3-pointers per game in league play and is shooting 44.7 percent from beyond the arc during its winning streak.

2. Syracuse is 15-0 when shooting for a higher percentage than the opposition.

3. Jefferson needs 22 points to become the ninth Duke player under Krzyzewski to collect 1,000 points and 850 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Duke 79, Syracuse 74