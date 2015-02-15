Duke turns back Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Withstanding a 3-point barrage from one of its former players, No. 4 Duke outlasted Syracuse 80-72 on Saturday at Carrier Dome in front of one of the largest on-campus crowds in college basketball history.

The Blue Devils went on a 26-7 run at the end of the first half and start of the second half to turn an 11-point deficit into an eight-point lead.

The Orange had built their lead behind the lights-out shooting of junior guard Michael Gbinije, a Duke transfer who shot 5-for-6 from behind the arc in the first half.

Gbinije finished with a career-high 27 points for the Orange (16-9, 7-5 ACC), who lost for the fifth time in their last eight ACC games. Gbinije, who was averaging 12.3 points per game, made 10 of 14 shots from the field.

“In the first half, I was just feeling it,” Gbinije said. “I went after it. In the second half, I came out with the same mindset, but the game was just different in the second half.”

Duke (22-3, 9-3) won its fifth consecutive game. The sellout crowd of 35,446 tied last year’s Duke-Syracuse game at Carrier Dome for biggest on-campus crowd in college basketball history.

The game pitted the two winningest coaches in Division I men’s basketball history: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,005) and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (964) have combined for 1,969 victories.

“Syracuse came out and played an unbelievable first half and basically could have knocked us out,” Krzyzewski said. “Michael was so good, but our guys kicked it in and started pushing the ball up the court and we hit some 3s that got us going.”

Senior guard Quinn Cook, sophomore guard Matt Jones and freshman forward Justise Winslow hit 3-pointers at the end of the first half for Duke, and Quinn and freshman center Jahlil Okafor led the charge at the start of the second half as Duke built a 10-point lead and never trailed again.

The game featured two of the best centers in the country in Naismith Award finalists Okafor and Rakeem Christmas of Syracuse. Okafor, a freshman, led the Blue Devils with 23 points. Christmas, a senior, scored 11.

“He’s the best big guy I’ve seen a long time,” Boeheim said of Okafor. “He’s a very, very good offensive player. And Duke does a great job finding him in (the paint) and he’s finishing.”

Both players found themselves in foul trouble as Christmas picked up his second foul midway through the first half and Okafor was whistled for his fourth foul with 6:44 remaining.

“Christmas is one of the top 10 players in America; he’s having fantastic year,” Krzyzewski said. “Watching the two them play against one another was big-time basketball. That’s the most (Okafor has) been challenged defensively and he responded very well.”

Duke ended the first half on a 13-5 run and started the second half on a 13-2 spurt. Cook sank a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run, and Okafor’s dunk after a behind-the-back pass from Cook gave the Blue Devils a 49-41 lead and capped a 26-7 run over about eight minutes.

“We tried to go into the locker room having momentum,” Okafor said. “And in the second half, we kept it rolling. A lot of credit goes to our leaders, Quinn Cook and Amile Jefferson, and we got really good guard play tonight.”

The Orange sliced Duke’s lead to four, 66-62, with about four minutes left. Winslow’s two free throws and Okafor’s dunk pushed the lead to 70-62, but Gbinije hit a layup and one out of two free throws to pull Syracuse within five, 70-65.

Duke preserved the leading by going 12 of 12 at the foul line in the closing minutes, with Cook making all six of his free throws. The Blue Devils finished 19 of 22 from the line and Syracuse missed seven of its 13 free throws.

With Cook guarding Gbinije, he had only eight points in the second half and no 3-pointers.

Forward Tyler Roberson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Syracuse, and guard Trevor Cooney had 11 points, five rebounds and five steals.

“I think we were worrying about Cooney and we forgot about Gbinije and he got going,” Cook said. “We just had to change it up and I think we did a good job of that in the second half.”

Cook finished with 17 points and five assists.

NOTES: Earlier this week, Syracuse senior C Rakeem Christmas was finally listed on the Naismith Trophy’s Midseason 30 after failing to garner national attention despite his stellar season. Duke freshman C Jahlil Okafor and freshman G Tyus Jones are also among the nine ACC players on the list. ... Duke, Kansas and Virginia are the only teams to rank in the top 10 of the AP poll, USA Today coaches’ poll, Ratings Percentage Index and strength of schedule. ... The Blue Devils played their fifth game without Rasheed Sulaimon, who on Jan. 29 became the first player booted off Duke’s roster in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 25-year tenure. Sulaimon sank the buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent last year’s game between the Orange and Blue Devils into overtime at the Carrier Dome. ... Duke senior G Quinn Cook has made at least one 3-pointer in an ACC-best 35 consecutive games. ... Saturday’s game was Syracuse’s first at home since Feb. 4 when school officials announced a self-imposed postseason ban that will keep the Orange out of the NCAA, NIT and ACC tournaments. Syracuse is still waiting for the NCAA to release the official report of its findings after an eight-year investigation into the athletic department.