Preview: Duke vs. Temple

Jahlil Okafor certainly has lived up to the hype through three games of his freshman season at Duke, but he is not the only impact freshman for the third-ranked Blue Devils. Tyus Jones and Justise Winslow both have complemented Okafor’s white-hot start for Duke, which plays Temple in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic on Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y. Jones leads the Blue Devils in assists through three games, while Winslow is third on the team in scoring and rebounding after sparking Duke in its 81-71 win over No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday in the Champions Classic.

The freshmen trio, along with senior guard Quinn Cook, presents a formidable quartet for the Owls to slow down in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader (UNLV and Stanford meet earlier Friday). Temple also is unbeaten, though the Owls trailed at halftime Monday before beating Louisiana Tech 82-75. Sophomore guard Josh Brown made a huge impact in the victory, scoring 10 straight points in the second half en route to a career-best 17 points.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT DUKE (3-0): Okafor makes news when he misses a shot from the field, hitting 25-of-30 attempts so far while averaging 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. Cook provides veteran leadership in the backcourt, dishing out 15 assists with just one turnover in 88 minutes this season. Winslow is averaging 16 points and 5.3 rebounds while playing both forward spots, and Jones is scoring 12.7 points while going 12-for-18 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.

ABOUT TEMPLE (2-0): Senior guard Will Cummings, the Owls’ top returning scorer, is 4-for-26 from the field, including a 1-for-13 performance as Temple squeaked past American 40-37 in last Friday’s season opener. Cummings and junior guard Quenton DeCosey, who both scored 20 points against Louisiana Tech, give the Owls an experienced backcourt. The contest with Duke is the first of a difficult non-conference slate that includes December contests with No. 5 Kansas and No. 12 Villanova.

TIP-INS

1. Friday’s winner faces the Stanford-UNLV winner in Saturday’s championship game.

2. Okafor, Winslow and Jones have combined to score 45.9 percent of Duke’s points through three games.

3. Cummings scored 13 points from the free-throw line against Louisiana Tech.

PREDICTION: Duke 74, Temple 57