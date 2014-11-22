Okafor, Duke pull away from Temple

NEW YORK -- Every time freshman center Jahlil Okafor attempted a shot, the crowd reacted with anticipation.

That is the kind of attention Okafor is used to even four games into his college career.

Despite going 7-of-20 from the field in his fourth career collegiate game, Okafor had 16 points and eight rebounds and the fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils pulled away in the second half for a 74-54 victory over Temple in the semifinals of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic on Friday night at Barclays Center in front of 10,135 fans.

“I‘m definitely self-conscious about it,” Okafor said of the attention. “It would definitely make my life easier if there wasn’t so much attention being a freshman and everybody watching my every game and seeing what I‘m doing and things like that. So it’s all right.”

After getting the ACC Freshman of the week honor for averaging 18 points on 17-of-20 shooting and then going 8-of-10 from the floor in Tuesday’s 10-point win over No. 19 Michigan State, Okafor started off by missing 10 of his first 13 shots.

”They did a good job on him all game,“ Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. ”They were real physical clean. Jah’s got to be ready for that. The bodying up when you do have the ball, it has an impact on your shot. He is an outstanding player. He’s going to be a terrific player. He’s got to go through these things.

“I’d love to get him 20 shots every game. He’s going to score more than he did tonight. He has to sell his stuff if he misses and they didn’t foul him. .He’s just shooting the ball and then getting bodied up.”

The first half included four missed layups and two easy tip-ins when Duke took a 10-point lead. He helped Duke shoot 52 percent in the final 20 minutes by going 4-of-7, scoring nine points and downplaying the constant physical defense against him.

“I guess so,” Okafor said. “This is basketball. I like playing physical.”

Okafor also helped other teammates, especially senior guard Quinn Cook. Cook scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and finished his 50th career double-figure game by shooting 6-of-12, including 3-of-8 from behind the arc.

“I’d seen enough film on him to know we were facing a terrific college basketball player,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy said. “His skill set is outstanding. It’s hard to guard him out there but I was hoping that he wouldn’t be as efficient of a passer as he was. He’s really a terrific, terrific player.”

Freshman forward Justise Winslow added 15 points for Duke, which won despite shooting 39.2 percent (25 of 64).

Okafor and Cook’s performance helped Duke win its seventh straight in this event. The Blue Devils advanced to Saturday’s title game against Stanford, which is coached by former Duke guard and assistant coach Johnny Dawkins.

Senior guard Will Cummings led Temple with 18 points but also committed eight of the Owls 17 turnovers. Reserve guard Josh Brown added 11 points and guard Quenton DeCosey finished with 10 but shot 5-of-16 as Temple shot 37.3 percent (22 of 59).

“Turnovers started with me,” Cummings said. “I led the team with turnovers so I take full responsibility for the turnovers we had.”

Okafor’s improved play in the second half helped Duke get some separation from Temple. His first basket gave the Blue Devils a 38-26 lead early in the second half and then he converted two more layups that extended the lead to 49-32 with 13 1/2 minutes remaining.

Temple sliced the deficit to 62-48 on a tip-in and reverse layup by Cummings with about 5 1/2 minutes remaining. About a minute later, Cook hit a long jumper and that started a game-ending 12-6 spurt that clinched the victory.

NOTES: Duke played its 97th in-season tournament game under coach Mike Krzyzewski, who starts three freshmen. ... Starting three first-year players this early in the season has only happened twice in Duke history. The previous instance was 1983 when Mark Alarie, current Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins and Bill Jackman did it. ... Entering Friday, the Blue Devils have assisted on 61.5 percent of their baskets and averaged 22.3 assists. ... Temple F Jaylen Bond, a 6-foot-8 transfer from Texas, was listed as day-to-day because of an ankle injury suffered in practice on Nov. 4. Bond wound up playing though he limped off the court to the bench late in the first half and was limited to 19 minutes. ... Friday marked the eighth time that Temple coach Fran Dunphy and Krzyzewski were on opposing sidelines. ... Dunphy and Kryzewski played together on a U.S. Army touring team in 1971. The team trained at the Presidio in San Francisco and toured domestically while also visiting Germany, Greece, Lebanon and Syria.