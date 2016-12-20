Kennard leads No. 5 Duke past Tennessee State

DURHAM, N.C. -- Luke Kennard scored 24 points as fifth-ranked Duke, which trailed in the second half, overcame Tennessee State for a 65-55 victory Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

While the buzz early in the game was about the collegiate debut of freshman Harry Giles of Duke, it turned out to be another memorable outing for Kennard. The sophomore guard led the Blue Devils in scoring for the fifth time this season, shooting 7 for 10 from the field.

Jayson Tatum's 14 points and Grayson Allen's 12 points also gave Duke (11-1) a boost on the way to its ninth win in a row. Amile Jefferson was credited with 18 rebounds.

Darreon Reddick and Tahjere McCall had 14 points apiece for Tennessee State (8-3).

The Tigers led 36-34 with less than 14 1/2 minutes to play. Allen's 3-pointer in transition put the Blue Devils on top at 39-36.

A pair of Kennard 3s made it 45-36, resulting in a Tennessee State timeout at the 11:22 mark.

The Blue Devils, who hadn't played since Dec. 10, continued the surge to a 59-39 lead.

Giles, a 6-foot-10 forward wearing a brace on his left knee, checked in with 11:27 remaining in the first half and Duke leading 10-8. He played four minutes (all the in the first half), missing his only attempt and going screless.

Tennessee State gave Duke fits at times just nine days after falling in overtime at North Carolina State.

Despite a drought of about seven minutes without a field goal, Duke held a 27-23 lead at halftime. That marked the lowest-scoring half of the season for the Blue Devils, who shot 28 percent (7 for 25) from the field in the opening half.

At that stage, Duke benefited from an 11-2 advantage in points on free throws. Tennessee State was charged with 14 fouls in the first half, twice as many as Duke.

Reddick scored seven of Tennessee State's points in the opening 12 minutes with the Tigers heading for a 19-14 edge.

Reddick scored 10 first-half points, but he picked up his third foul 1:55 before the break.

NOTES: This was the first meeting between these teams. ... With this being Duke's final non-conference home game, the Blue Devils hold an NCAA-best 132-game winning streak in non-league home games. ... Tennessee State began the season 6-0 for its best start since joining Division I almost 40 years ago. ... The Tigers dropped to 0-10 all-time against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. ... Duke wraps up its non-league slate with Wednesday night's game against Elon at the Greensboro Coliseum. ... Tennessee State plays one of only two home games this month on Dec. 27 against Covenant.