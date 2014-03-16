Preview: Duke vs. Virginia

Duke is no stranger to winning ACC tournaments, but the team standing between the Blue Devils and another conference title is in unfamiliar territory. Top-seeded Virginia makes its first appearance in the ACC championship game since 1994 and aims for its second conference tournament title - and first since 1976 - when it faces No. 3 seed Duke on Sunday. The Blue Devils have won six ACC titles at Greensboro Coliseum, the site of the championship game, under head coach Mike Krzyzewski and are looking for their conference-leading 20th tournament title.

The Cavaliers advanced with a 51-48 victory over Pittsburgh in Saturday’s semifinals on Anthony Gill’s two free throws with 8.5 seconds remaining, while the Blue Devils smothered ACC Player of the Year T.J. Warren in the second half of Duke’s 75-67 victory in the other semifinal. The Cavaliers had their chances to beat the Blue Devils on the road in January, rallying from an 11-point deficit to take a late lead before Rasheed Sulaimon’s 3-pointer saved Duke 69-65. Duke leads the ACC in scoring offense, while Virginia features the nation’s top scoring defense.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (26-7): Freshman Jabari Parker looks to cap what likely will be his only college season with a tournament title, having scored in double figures 16 consecutive games while averaging 19.1 points per contest. Sulaimon, who scored 21 points in the earlier victory over the Cavaliers, has reached double figures in five consecutive games. Duke has won nine of its past 11 games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (27-6): The Cavaliers allow 55.1 points per game and have held their past 20 opponents to less than 50 percent shooting, limiting the opposition to less than 60 points in nine of the past 10 games. The Cavaliers do not have a player in the top 20 in the conference in scoring, but London Perrantes is third in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio. Gill has scored in double figures in the past three games to provide an offensive boost to leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon (12.4 points).

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is 15-1 since the loss to Duke and has won more games than in any season since posting 29 in 1982-83.

2. The Blue Devils are 20-2 in games played in North Carolina this season.

3. Parker scored just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting in the earlier matchup against Virginia.

PREDICTION: Duke 67, Virginia 65