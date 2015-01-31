Preview: Duke at Virginia

Second-ranked Virginia has made defense fashionable and puts its undefeated record on the line when it hosts No. 4 Duke on Saturday. The Cavaliers are 19-0 — he best start in school history since the 1980-81 Final Four team opened 23-0 — and have allowed only three opponents to score more than 56 points following a 50-47 victory at Virginia Tech on Sunday. “We build on each stop we get, and then it builds our offense and gets our offense going,” junior Malcolm Brogdon told The Cavalier Daily. “I also think our fans get into it. They love the stops just as much as they love the scoring, so that’s really tremendous for us.”

Virginia, which leads the nation in scoring defense at 49.2 points per game, enters the toughest stretch of its schedule with games at No. 14 North Carolina (Monday) and versus No. 9 Louisville (Feb. 7) looming. Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski on Thursday made a stunning announcement that junior guard Rasheed Sulaimon has been dismissed from the team for being “unable to consistently live up to the standards required to be a member of our program.” Sulaimon averaged 7.5 points this season while coming off the bench in all 20 games because of the emergence of freshmen Tyus Jones and Justise Winslow after starting a combined 50 contests in his first two seasons, including 33 as a freshman.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (17-3, 4-3 ACC): The Blue Devils must do a better job converting opportunities to score as they totaled nine second-chance points off 13 offensive rebounds and made 10-of-20 free throws in Wednesday’s 77-73 loss to No. 8 Notre Dame. Jahlil Okafor, a 6-11 freshman and national player of the year candidate, leads Duke in scoring (18.7 points per game) and rebounding (9.4), but shoots 56.2 percent from the line. Senior Quinn Cook averages 14.3 points while Jones (10.9) is second in the ACC at five assists and third in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9).

ABOUT VIRGINIA (19-0, 7-0): The Cavaliers dominate defensively, but an efficient offense — 34th in the nation in field-goal percentage at 47.3 percent — also plays a key role. Justin Anderson, a 6-6 junior guard, averages 13.9 points and is one of three players scoring in double figures, joining Brogdon (13.3) and junior Anthony Gill (11.3 points, team-high 6.7 rebounds). Sophomore London Perrantes (team-best 4.4 assists) boasts a 3.2 assist-to-turnover ratio, second in the ACC.

1. The Blue Devils, who boast the No. 12 offense in the nation at 81.2 points per game, get another chance to win three games against top-10 teams on the road in a season for the first time in school history after already prevailing at Wisconsin 80-70 on Dec. 3 and Louisville 63-52 on Jan. 17.

2. Virginia has won 21 straight at home — including 20 by double digits — and its 21-game ACC home winning streak is the longest since Duke won 22 in a row in 2002-04.

3. The Blue Devils lead the series 116-50, but the Cavaliers won two of the last three encounters, including a 72-63 victory in the 2014 ACC tournament final.

PREDICTION: Virginia 68, Duke 66