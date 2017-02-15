Preview: Duke at Virginia

With the ACC race tightening at the top, every game carries added importance, and a big one is on tap Wednesday as No. 15 Virginia hosts No. 14 Duke. The Cavaliers and Blue Devils are tied for fourth in the conference standings – one game behind leader North Carolina and one-half game back of Louisville and Florida State in the crowded title chase.

The Blue Devils have won their last two road games as part of a five-game winning streak, and they’re starting to look like the team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason before a rash of injuries led to some unexpected struggles. “It’s good for our group, because we had so much adversity early on. Now it’s February and it seems like everything’s coming together,” Duke forward Amile Jefferson told reporters. “All those things that happened to us earlier in the season have made us a stronger team.” Now it’s the Cavaliers who suddenly are slumping, having lost two of their last three ACC games and three of five overall. They’re looking to bounce back from an 80-78 double-overtime loss at rival Virginia Tech on Sunday and are eager to get back home after dropping three straight road contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DUKE (20-5, 8-4 ACC): The Blue Devils are beginning to show the potential that made them the preseason No. 1 team with a solid mix of veterans and dynamic freshmen. Sharpshooter Luke Kennard (20 points, 5.1 rebounds) leads the team in scoring and has hit 45.9 percent from 3-point range, while Grayson Allen (15.9, 4.4, four assists) has flourished in the primary point guard role. The emergence of freshman Jayson Tatum (15.6 points, seven rebounds) alongside Jefferson (11.3, 9.1) in the frontcourt has made the Blue Devils a more complete team and a matchup problem in the paint for most opponents.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (18-6, 8-4): The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense, holding opponents to 55.1 points per game. Virginia doesn’t put up big offensive numbers as a result of its grinding style of play, but point guard London Perrantes (12.6 points, 3.9 assists) is the clear leader at that end of the floor and has upped his production to 15.7 points per game in ACC play. Backcourt mates Marial Shayok (9.7 points) and Devon Hall (8.5, 4.4 rebounds) also have averaged double digits in points during league play, and forward Isaiah Wilkins (7.6, 6.3) leads the team in rebounds, blocks and steals.

TIP-INS

1. Duke leads the ACC with an average of nine 3-pointers in league play and has made 10.8 per contest during its five-game winning streak.

2. Virginia is 92-6 under coach Tony Bennett when scoring at least 70 points, compared to 91-72 when recording fewer than 70.

3. Kennard has made at least one 3-pointer in 28 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Virginia 69, Duke 67