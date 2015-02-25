Preview: Duke at Virginia Tech

Fifth-ranked Duke may be running out of time to capture another ACC regular-season title but the more immediate concern entering Wednesday’s matchup at conference rival Virginia Tech is the health of standout freshman center Jahlil Okafor. The team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Okafor sat out Saturday’s romp over Clemson and only participated in the non-contact portion of Monday’s practice. “It’s definitely improving,” associate head coach Jeff Capel told reporters.

Duke is riding a seven-game overall winning streak and has won seven in a row against the Hokies. Virginia Tech has dropped three straight and 13 of 15 - both victories in that span coming by a combined five points - and sit one spot above conference cellar-dwelling Boston College. Virginia Tech will be happy to be back home after its last three losses have come on the road by an average margin of 20.3 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DUKE (24-3, 11-3 ACC): Despite the absence of Okafor and his 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, the Blue Devils had little trouble in a 22-point win over Clemson as Quinn Cook matched his career high with 27 points. The senior guard has been on a tear over the past four games, averaging 23 points while connecting on 15-of-32 attempts from 3-point range. Freshman point guard Tyus Jones has also excelled since scoring a combined 10 points in back-to-back losses last month, averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 assists over the past 11 games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (10-17, 2-12): The Hokies are struggling in all phases of the game, averaging 53 points during the three-game skid and allowing their last two opponents to shoot better than 50 percent. The one bright spot offensively in Saturday’s 69-53 defeat at North Carolina State was the performance of second-leading scorer Justin Bibbs, who scored 19 points after averaging six over his previous four games. Coach Buzz Williams said his team needs to “manufacture some points at the free-throw line” after only five attempts Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Duke is the only team in the country with three freshmen - Okafor, F Justise Winslow (11.9) and Tyus Jones (11.7) - scoring in double figures.

2. Hokies leading scorer G Adam Smith (13.6) is averaging 15.9 points over the last nine contests.

3. Cook has made a 3-pointer in 37 straight games, tying him with Trajan Langdon for the longest streak in school history.

PREDICTION: Duke 76, Virginia Tech 66