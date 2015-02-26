Okafor returns to carry Duke past Virginia Tech in OT

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Duke freshman center Jahlil Okafor decided he was ready to return when he walked into the locker room Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum.

“I saw my teammates getting ready, and I knew there was no way I wasn’t playing tonight,” Okafor said after leading the fourth-ranked Blue Devils to a 91-86 overtime win over host Virginia Tech.

Duke was thrilled to have the national player of the year candidate back in the lineup. Without him, it may have been the victim of one of the biggest upset losses of the season.

Okafor, who missed Saturday’s home win against Clemson with a left ankle injury, had a career-high 30 points and nine rebounds. He was a force inside, making 13 of 18 field-goal attempts in 37 minutes.

He ended up being the difference in a game that featured a lot of offensive fireworks by both teams.

“I thought both teams were on offensively,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Jah is just a tough guy to defend.”

The Blue Devils held off a furious upset attempt by the Hokies, who took a second top-five team down to the wire at home this season without sealing the deal.

Virginia Tech fell 50-47 at home to No. 2 Virginia on Jan. 25.

“We’re right there,” Hokies junior guard Adam Smith said. “I feel like we’ve earned some of these close games that we lost.”

Duke guard Quinn Cook had 26 points, and freshman point guard Tyus Jones had seven points and nine assists. Freshman forward Justise Winslow contributed 15 points.

Hokies freshman guard Jalen Hudson came off the bench to score a team-high 23 points. Smith contributed 15 points. Devin Wilson had 10 points and 11 assists.

Okafor scored four points in overtime. His free throws gave Duke its final lead, 81-80, with 3:29 left. With the Blue Devils ahead 83-82, Cook connected on a 3-pointer from the right corner to give his team some breathing room.

“That was a huge, huge shot,” Krzyzewski said. “A huge shot.”

The Hokies (10-18, 2-13) led by as many as eight points early in the second half, but the Blue Devils (25-3, 12-3) erased that deficit with a 10-2 run that culminated with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cook and sophomore guard Matt Jones with 10:48 left.

Tech re-took the lead on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Smith. The teams seemed to alternate big offensive plays the rest of the contest.

Tech tied the game 77-77 on a Justin Bibbs jumper with 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Okafor missed two free throws with 20.4 seconds left. Winslow got the rebound but was called for a foul.

The Hokies called a timeout with 10.2 seconds remaining to draw up a final play. Hudson drove from the right side and missed a layup attempt with four seconds left.

“Perfectly designed,” Tech coach Buzz Williams said of the last play in regulation.

When asked how well the play was executed, Williams said, “Perfectly.”

Virginia Tech went on a torrid shooting jag in the first half to overcome a sloppy start. The Hokies trailed 15-4 early, thanks to four turnovers in the first five minutes. But they went blow for blow with the powerful Blue Devils for the rest of the period.

Tech shot 69.6 percent in the first half and took a 39-37 lead into the locker room at the break. It was only the fourth time in 28 games this season that the Blue Devils trailed at the half.

Okafor showed no ill effects from his injured left ankle, scoring 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting in the first half. He swished a jumper to give the Blue Devils a 33-29 lead with 4:45 remaining in the half.

“We couldn’t guard him,” Williams said.

The Hokies didn’t back down, however, outscoring the Blue Devils 10-4 to end the half. Some bad shooting luck struck Duke during that final Tech scoring spurt. Jones was dead-on with a 3-pointer, but it rolled inside the rim at least four times before popping back out, and Winslow also had a jumper bounce in and out of the rim.

Wilson scored the last six points for the Hokies. His free throw gave them the lead with 2:30 remaining before halftime. He knocked down a jumper and then converted a three-point play to make it 39-35.

Okafor connected on a jumper in the final minute of the half to cut the deficit to two.

NOTES: Duke G Quinn Cook has made a 3-point field goal in 38 straight games, breaking the Duke record held by Trajan Langdon. Cook is now tied with former Georgia Tech G Travis Best for the eighth-longest 3-point streak in ACC history. ... The Blue Devils played their 281st straight game as a ranked team in the Associated Press poll. ... Virginia Tech’s Devin Wilson started his second straight game in place of Justin Bibbs. Bibbs came off the bench to score five first-half points.