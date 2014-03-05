Preview: Duke at Wake Forest

Fourth-ranked Duke followed a grueling schedule with a week off to prepare for the final week of the regular season and Wednesday’s trip to Wake Forest. The Blue Devils won four of their five games during an 11-day stretch and can move into a third-place tie with North Carolina with a win against the tumbling Demon Deacons. Duke’s rematch with the rival Tar Heels on Saturday will likely determine the ACC’s third and fourth seeds for next week’s conference tournament.

Wake Forest, which has lost eight of nine, will try to finish a home sweep of its in-state rivals - Duke, North Carolina and North Carolina State - for the first time since 2008-09. The Demon Deacons, who rank 14th in the ACC in scoring defense and allow 34.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line, will have their hands full with a Duke team that leads the league in scoring and 3-point shooing. Duke freshman and national player of the year candidate Jabari Parker has five double-doubles in his last six games and leads the Blue Devils in scoring and rebounding.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT DUKE (23-6, 12-4 ACC): Parker, who leads the ACC with 12 double-doubles, averages 18.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who have won eight straight against Wake Forest. Rodney Hood adds 16.3 points and has hit at least one 3-pointer in an ACC-best 26 straight games while Duke shoots 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. Quinn Cook adds 11.7 points and Andre Dawkins leads the ACC in 3-point shooting at 44.7 percent, just ahead of Hood’s 43.6 percent.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (15-14, 5-11): Codi Miller-McIntyre leads the Demon Deacons with a 13.3 scoring average and Devin Thomas adds 11.4 points on 55.4 percent shooting and a team-high 7.7 rebounds. Senior Travis McKie, the leading active scorer (1,657 points) and rebounder (805) in the ACC, adds 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. Coron Williams chips in 9.2 points and needs three 3-pointers become the first Wake Forest player with 60 or more made 3s in a single-season since Justin Gray in 2005-06.

TIP-INS

1. McKie (123 career starts) and Georgia Tech’s Daniel Miller (122) could become the ninth and 10th players in ACC history to start every game during a four-year career.

2. Parker’s 12 double-doubles are tied with Mike Gminski (1976-77) for the second most by a Duke freshman and two shy of tying Gene Banks’ school freshman mark in 1977-78.

3. Duke has had at least one 20-point scorer in 22 of its games this season.

PREDICTION: Duke 76, Wake Forest 61