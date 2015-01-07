Preview: Duke at Wake Forest

For No. 2 Duke, its first 13 games have resulted in 13 double-digit victories. However, Wednesday’s game against Wake Forest will present the first ACC road contest for the Blue Devils’ impressive group of freshmen. The leader of the bunch is Jahlil Okafor, who tops the nation in field-goal percentage (68.2) and averages team highs of 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Okafor scored a season-high 28 points in Saturday’s 23-point win at Boston College, while fellow first-year player Justise Winslow chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. “I don’t think I was any more aggressive than I have been,” Okafor said after the game. “The coaches, they informed me that (ACC play) was going to be another intensity level.” Okafor and company should find a nice offensive rhythm against a Demon Deacons team that ranks 215th in the nation in points allowed (67.7).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DUKE (13-0, 1-0 ACC): Neither Okafor nor fellow frontcourt mate Amile Jefferson has attempted a 3-pointer this season, but the Blue Devils have plenty of quality options from outside the arc. Quinn Cook (39.5 percent), Winslow (39 percent) and freshman Tyus Jones (37.8 percent) are all dangerous from long range, while Rasheed Sulaimon (41.9) and Matt Jones (41.4) have enjoyed success in limited attempts. Cook has made multiple 3-pointers in four straight games and ranks second on the team in scoring (14.5) while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (8-7, 0-2): The Demon Deacons hung tough against No. 5 Louisville on Sunday, dropping an 85-76 decision despite a career-high 31 points from Devin Thomas. “We could play with anybody with that effort,” Thomas told reporters after his team was doomed by 3-of-15 3-point shooting and 17-of-32 foul shooting. “We’ve just got to be better with details, the scouting report, and we’ve got to learn how to finish games.” Thomas (12.1 points) is the second-leading scorer for Wake Forest behind Codi Miller-McIntyre (13.1), although each shoots below 60 percent from the foul line.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has scored at least 70 points in 12 of its 13 games.

2. The Blue Devils have trailed for a total of 6:13 this season.

3. The Demon Deacons won the most recent meeting, 82-72, after losing the previous eight encounters with the Blue Devils.

PREDICTION: Duke 74, Wake Forest 59