Preview: Duke at Wake Forest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been relegated to watching 17th-ranked Duke from afar since having back surgery early this month, and he hasn’t liked what he has seen. Krzyzewski reportedly has banned players from the locker room and from wearing team apparel “until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program” – which they hope to work toward when they visit Wake Forest on Saturday.

Sources told ESPN that Krzyzewski doled out the penalties at a team meeting at his house Tuesday evening – one night after an 84-82 home loss to North Carolina State that dropped the Blue Devils back below .500 in ACC play. Duke has lost three of its last four and is 2-3 under acting coach Jeff Capel. The Blue Devils have yet to win a true road game this season, losing at Virginia Tech, Florida State and Louisville by an average of 13 points. The Demon Deacons also have been inconsistent in ACC play and are coming off an 81-76 defeat at Syracuse on Tuesday, but three of their five conference losses have come against ranked opponents.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT DUKE (15-5, 3-4 ACC): The Blue Devils’ struggles are nearly inexplicable, considering the wealth of talent on the roster. Luke Kennard (19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds) leads five double-digit scorers and Amile Jefferson (12.7, 9.9) nearly averages a double-double, but the play at the defensive end has been mediocre of late. Capel left several starters on the bench while defensive whiz Matt Jones sparked a second-half rally in a win over Miami on Jan. 21, and the reserves might be called upon more often if Duke’s first string doesn’t show more aggression on defense.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (12-8, 3-5): The Demon Deacons are a dynamic offensive team - especially at home, where they average 87.9 points on 50 percent shooting. Big man John Collins (17 points, nine rebounds) leads the team in scoring and rebounding, but four players average double digits in points while seven score at least 6.5 per game. Bryant Crawford (14.6 points, 5.9 assists) and Keyshawn Woods (12.9 points) need to have bounce-back games after combining for 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting against Syracuse.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won four straight meetings, with Wake Forest’s most recent victory in the series coming in 2014.

2. The Demon Deacons have lost nine straight home games against ranked opponents since posting an 82-72 victory over No. 5 Duke on March 5, 2014.

3. The Blue Devils are 13-0 when committing fewer turnovers than their opponent.

PREDICTION: Duke 81, Wake Forest 77