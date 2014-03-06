No. 4 Duke upset by Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Wake Forest Demon Deacons kept missing on chances to produce a breakthrough season.

But they made their home finale count.

Forward Tyler Cavanaugh scored six points during Wake Forest’s 17-0 run late in the game and the Demon Deacons shocked the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils 82-72 on Wednesday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum.

“Better late than never,” embattled Wake Forest coach Jeff Bzdelik said. “I told our guys many times our best moment is yet to come. ... I’ll still say that.”

Fans rushed the court to celebrate.

Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, of Duke, was light-headed after the game and didn’t address the media, though a team spokesman said he’s expected to be OK. Associate head coach Steve Wojciechowski said Krzyzewski went to one knee during a point in the second half because he felt dizzy.

Duke medical staff advised Krzyzewski to skip postgame interviews, a team spokesman said. Wojciechowski addressed media, while assistant coach Jeff Capel handled an interview on the Duke Radio Network.

“We got what we deserved,” Duke guard Tyler Thornton said. “We came out weak and we finished the game weak.”

Duke forward Rodney Hood said it was the first time he recalled Krzyzewski feeling ill during a game. In part, it could have been because of the way Duke played.

“Lack of everything,” Hood said. “Lake of fight. Lake of discipline, teamwork.”

The result came near the end of an up-and-down season for the Demon Deacons, who won only one game in February.

“We haven’t had the type of season we wanted -- yet,” senior forward Travis McKie said.

Five players scored in double figures for Wake Forest, which topped a ranked team at home for the second time this season. The other time came Jan. 5 against North Carolina.

McKie scored 19 points in his last regular-season home game. Guard Codi Miller-McIntyre added 13 points, while forward Arnaud-William Adala Moto and guard Coron Williams both scored 12 points for the Demon Deacons.

Forward Jabari Parker scored 19 points for Duke, which led 66-59 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining before a five-minute scoring drought. Hood scored 16 points before fouling out with 1:18 remaining and guard Rasheed Sulaimon had 14 points for the Blue Devils.

Duke (23-7, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) is in fourth place in the ACC, one game behind North Carolina and Syracuse. Still, the Blue Devils meet North Carolina in Saturday night’s regular-season finale and, if they win, they would hold any potential tiebreakers for ACC Tournament seeding with North Carolina and Syracuse (which would have to lose at Florida State for that to matter).

Cavanaugh, a sophomore, scored 12 of his career-high 20 points in the last 7:01 for Wake Forest (16-14, 6-11), which was coming off a home loss to lowly Boston College just four days earlier. Half of Cavanaugh’s points came on free throws.

Sulaimon scored eight points, including a pair of 3-point baskets, in the first five minutes of the second half as the Blue Devils appeared in position to fend off an upset bid.

But Wake Forest, after a pair of McKie free throws, was within 66-63 with less than five minutes to play. Cavanaugh’s jumper followed by his basket off a drive on the next possession put Wake Forest ahead 67-66.

“Wake played with more energy,” Wojciechowski said. “Their kids played with more sense of urgency.”

Miller-McIntyre scored off a Duke turnover and Cavanaugh’s putback made it 71-66.

Duke trailed at halftime for only the second time this season when Wake Forest scored the last seven points of the first half for a 36-33 lead.

Wake Forest bolted to a 14-6 edge. Duke didn’t catch up until going ahead 30-29 on Hood’s two free throws at the 3:10 mark.

Guard Quinn Cook followed with a 3-pointer for Duke, which before that hit only one of 10 shots from 3-point range.

Wake Forest was in a stretch of missing five shots in a row from the field and going 0-for-2 on free throws. But the Demon Deacons scored on their next four possessions.

Parker picked up his second foul with 7:26 left in the first half and sat out until halftime.

NOTES: Duke played the game on eight days rest, marking its longest stretch without a game since the beginning of January. ... Duke won a matchup with Wake Forest on Feb. 4 with an 83-63 rout in Durham. ... Wake Forest already won home games this season against in-state opponents North Carolina and North Carolina State and a triumph against Duke would mark the Demon Deacons’ first home sweep of the trio in five years. ... Wake Forest’s Senior Night activities honored F Travis McKie and transfer G Coron Williams. ... Duke takes on No. 14 North Carolina, which holds a 12-game winning streak, on Saturday night. ... Wake Forest finishes the regular season Saturday at Miami.