Preview: Duke at Wisconsin

Fourth-ranked Wisconsin hosts No. 2 Duke in a battle of unbeatens as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday. Both teams come into the marquee matchup riding seven-game winning streaks - with the Badgers emerging victorious in the Battle 4 Atlantis and the Blue Devils taking top honors at the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. “I expect it will be crazy,” Wisconsin forward Frank Kaminsky told reporters. “I’ve been a part of some crazy atmospheres, but this has a chance to be the best.”

Duke has won its first seven games by double-digits for the first time since the start of the 2002-03 campaign and hopes to avenge a 73-69 loss to the Badgers on Dec. 2, 2009. Freshman phenom Jahlil Okafor has been as good as advertised, leading the Blue Devils with 17.7 points per game and will face his stiffest test of the season when he squares off against Kaminsky. “I feel confident,” Okafor told reporters. “We’re all looking forward to going down to Wisconsin and battling and competing with them.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (7-0): Okafor was named the ACC Freshman of the Week for the third straight time after averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in the victories over Furman and Army. Tyus Jones recorded 16 points and 10 assists for his first career double-double as the Blue Devils downed the Black Knights 93-73 on Sunday to hand coach Mike Krzyzewski his 990th career win. Quinn Cook is second on the team with 15.6 points per game and has knocked down at least three 3-pointers in six of his first seven outings.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (7-0): Kaminsky - who tops the team in points (16.6), rebounds (8.7) and blocks (2.3) - was named the MVP of the Battle 4 Atlantis after scoring 17 points against Oklahoma in the championship game. Sam Dekker was named to the all-tournament team after tallying 17 points in the semifinal win over Georgetown before chipping in with 11 against the Sooners. The Badgers have won seven of their last nine games against ACC opponents and are 5-2 versus Top 5 teams under Bo Ryan.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin and Duke have met twice previously with each team winning on its home court.

2. The Badgers have won 17 of their last 22 home games against ranked teams.

3. The Blue Devils are 13-2 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 77, Duke 76