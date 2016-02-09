Preview: Duquesne at Dayton

Dayton looks to continue its dominance at home and preserve at least a share of the top spot in the Atlantic 10 standings when it hosts Duquesne on Tuesday. The 17th-ranked Flyers have won 34 of their last 35 home games, including 19 straight in conference play.

Off to its best overall start in seven years and its best beginning to league play since the 2002-03 campaign, Dayton has won seven straight since its lone Atlantic 10 defeat at La Salle. The Flyers are tied atop the league standings with VCU, which they won’t face until the regular-season finale on March 5. The Dukes had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 93-82 home loss to Davidson on Saturday, but they’ve won two straight conference road games. The Flyers won 66-58 at Duquesne on Jan. 2, but the Dukes were without second-leading scorer Micah Mason (16.3 points) for that contest.

ABOUT DUQUESNE (15-8, 5-5 Atlantic 10): The Dukes have been solid at the defensive end, holding opponents to 40.2 percent shooting – their best mark in 45 years. They also boast an excellent offensive backcourt in Mason and Derrick Colter (18.3 points), who has topped 20 points in three straight games. If the Dukes are going to pull off the upset, they might need a big game from 6-8 forward L.G. Gill (10 points, 6.6 rebounds) and 6-11 center Darius Lewis (6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds) against Dayton’s undersized frontcourt.

ABOUT DAYTON (19-3, 9-1): The Flyers don’t possess much size inside, with no starter taller than 6-6, but they still manage to control the glass - averaging an advantage of 8.8 rebounds per game. Forwards Dyshawn Pierre (13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds) and Kendall Pollard (11.3, 5.1) each are 6-6, and 6-5 swingman Charles Cooke (16.1, 6.1) is a major contributor both in the paint and on the perimeter. The Flyers really have locked it down on the defensive end lately, holding their last four opponents to an average of 48.8 points.

TIP-INS

1. Dayton is 15-1 when winning the rebounding battle and has done so in five consecutive games, while Duquesne is 13-1 when outrebounding the opposition.

2. The Flyers are 16-0 when at least three players score in double figures.

3. After shooting 36.5 percent in its first three Atlantic 10 games, Duquesne has hit 45.9 percent and averaged 82.9 points over its last seven league contests.

PREDICTION: Dayton 76, Duquesne 69