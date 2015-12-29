Preview: Duquesne at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has shown plenty of improvement this season and can gain a little more momentum before conference play begins when it hosts talented Duquesne on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets, who open their ACC campaign at No. 8 North Carolina on Saturday, are averaging almost 15 points more than 2014-15 and outrebounding opponents by 10.8 per game.

Experienced Georgia Tech has already knocked off VCU, Arkansas and Tennessee in the early going while winning seven of eight home contests. Marcus Georges-Hunt leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring, Adam Smith is a major 3-point threat and Charles Mitchell is among the national leaders with 10 double-doubles. Duquesne, which is off to its best start since 1979-80, has won four straight and can finish the pre-New Year’s portion of the schedule with 11 victories for the first time in its history. Guards Derrick Colter and Micah Mason lead the Dukes, who suffered a big blow when third-leading scorer Jeremiah Jones (9.6) was lost for the season with a knee injury in their latest game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DUQUESNE (10-2): Colter, who is one of four players in the program’s history with at least 1,200 points and 400 assists, leads the team in scoring (18.6) and makes 83.3 percent of his free throws. Mason averages 16 points to go along with a team-high 4.7 assists and is shooting 47.8 percent in his career from 3-point range – 41.8 this season. L.G. Gill tops the team in rebounding (7.2) and contributes 9.1 points per game while Eric James (8.5 points) has set a career best in scoring twice in the last six contests.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-3): Coach Brian Gregory would like to see more progress on the defensive end where the Yellow Jackets are allowing 43.3 percent shooting and they must be sharp against Duquesne, which has scored at least 90 four times. Georges-Hunt is averaging 14.1 points overall, but struggled shooting in the last three games (8-of-23 from the field). Mitchell contributes 13.3 points and 11.8 boards per game and Smith, a Virginia Tech transfer, is next at 12.8 points while shooting 43.6 percent from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech PG Josh Heath has 51 points and a team-high 50 assists - with only 15 turnovers - in the first 12 games.

2. The last time Duquesne went 11-2 to start the season was 1971-72 and the Dukes also won 10 games before New Year’s Day in 1953-54.

3. The teams have met only once before as Georgia Tech earned a 78-68 victory in 1970 NIT.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 78, Duquesne 68