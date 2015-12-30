Georgia Tech 73, Duquesne 67

Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists Tuesday to lead Georgia Tech to a 73-67 victory over Duquesne in Atlanta.

The senior made a pair of 3-pointers and added a pair of steals as the Yellow Jackets (10-3) won their third straight game.

Georgia Tech also got 17 points from guard Adam Smith, who made four important 3-point baskets. Forward Nick Jacobs added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Dukes (10-3) were led by guard Micah Mason, who had five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Forward Eric James added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Duquesne, which saw its winning streak end at four.

The Dukes jumped out to a 7-0 lead and forced the Yellow Jackets to play from behind most of the first half. Georgia Tech trimmed the margin to one point after Duquesne coach Jim Ferry received a technical foul for arguing a call.

The Yellow Jackets took their first lead at 35-33 when Smith drew a shooting foul on a 3-point try and made three free throws. The Dukes regained the lead when Mason drained his fourth 3-pointer of the first half to give Duquesne a 36-35 lead at the break.