FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia Tech 73, Duquesne 67
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 30, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia Tech 73, Duquesne 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists Tuesday to lead Georgia Tech to a 73-67 victory over Duquesne in Atlanta.

The senior made a pair of 3-pointers and added a pair of steals as the Yellow Jackets (10-3) won their third straight game.

Georgia Tech also got 17 points from guard Adam Smith, who made four important 3-point baskets. Forward Nick Jacobs added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Dukes (10-3) were led by guard Micah Mason, who had five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Forward Eric James added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Duquesne, which saw its winning streak end at four.

The Dukes jumped out to a 7-0 lead and forced the Yellow Jackets to play from behind most of the first half. Georgia Tech trimmed the margin to one point after Duquesne coach Jim Ferry received a technical foul for arguing a call.

The Yellow Jackets took their first lead at 35-33 when Smith drew a shooting foul on a 3-point try and made three free throws. The Dukes regained the lead when Mason drained his fourth 3-pointer of the first half to give Duquesne a 36-35 lead at the break.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.