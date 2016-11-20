Preview: Duquesne at Kentucky

It is no surprise that second-ranked Kentucky is off to a fast start as it goes for a fourth straight win to begin the season and 40th consecutive victory at home when it hosts Duquesne on Sunday. What could be considered a bit unusual - and perhaps downright scary - is the perspective assistant coach Kenny Payne offered on the Wildcats after they demolished No. 13 Michigan State 69-48 on Tuesday.

“The one thing that’s really noticeable with this team: They’re not playing against the opponent. They’re playing against themselves,” Payne told reporters. “Are we happy we beat Michigan State, a really good team? Yes, we are. Did we play our best? Not even close. Not even close.” Kentucky isn't expected to receive another perceived challenge until a home game against No. 16 UCLA on Dec. 3 and doesn't play a power five conference opponent until Arizona State on Nov. 28 in the Bahamas. This gives the Wildcats time to work on their weaknesses which could include rebounding - they've inexplicably lost the battle on the boards in all three games - and a defense that coach John Calipari said "stinks" in some aspects. The Dukes venture outside the state of Pennsylvania for the first time and are coming off a 78-77 setback to Canisius, which lost to Kentucky 93-69 on Nov. 13.

ABOUT DUQUESNE (2-2): Sophomore guard Tarin Smith (15.5 points), a transfer from Nebraska, freshman forward Isiaha Mike (12.0) and freshman guard Mike Lewis II (9.0) lead the Dukes in scoring and are three of the four first-year players in the starting lineup. Emile Blackman (8.3), a first-year graduate transfer from Niagara, is the other. Darius Lewis, a 6-11 senior center and Lexington, Ky., native, is the other starter and averages 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (3-0): Despite Calipari's assessment of his defense, the Wildcats held Michigan State to 32.8 shooting from the field - 5-for-26 from 3-point range - and turned 20 turnovers into 24 points. Freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox, who will almost certainly bolt for the NBA after the season, averages 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds and 1.3 steals, and hasn't missed a free throw in 21 attempts. Malik Monk, Fox's backcourt mate and another one-and-done candidate, averages 16.3 points and is 10-for-23 from 3-point range while sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe produces a team-high 19.3 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Other than Monk, Kentucky is 6-for-32 from beyond the arc while its opponents are shooting 21.2 percent from long range.

2. The Wildcats force 22 turnovers per game - sixth-best in the nation entering the weekend.

3. Duquesne's last contest against an SEC school was a 99-66 loss to Florida on Dec. 3, 1997.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 90, Duquesne 62