Preview: Duquesne at Penn State

Penn State must be sharp on the defensive end to enhance its best start since 2000-01 as state rival Duquesne visits on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions have won six consecutive games – their longest streak since 2007-08 when they won seven straight – and must deal with the best 3-point shooting team in the country. Duquesne is making a nation-best 45.8 percent of its attempts from behind the arc while Penn State is stingy, limiting opponents to 37.9 percent shooting overall.

The Nittany Lions have won four times during their win streak by four or fewer points and senior guard D.J. Newbill has led the way while averaging 23.3 points – among the leaders in the nation. Penn State is finding ways to win with a veteran group and coach Patrick Chambers told the school’s website, “I feel like we have a lot of room for growth.” The Dukes have lost two of their last three games, including 76-62 to Pittsburgh last Friday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT DUQUESNE (3-2): The Dukes, who average 83.4 points, also lost to NJIT, which upset then-No. 16 Michigan last Saturday. Jordan Stevens has come off the bench in all four of his games and leads the team in scoring (16.8) while freshman TySean Powell has contributed 13.2 points per contest while shooting 76.5 percent. Micah Mason is scoring 12 per game and Derrick Colter 11.8 while making 16-of-25 from 3-point range to lead the nation at 64 percent.

ABOUT PENN STATE (8-1): Newbill produced at least 17 points in all nine games and will continue to draw extra attention, leaving others open. Brandon Taylor and John Johnson stepped up to post 17 points apiece in Saturday’s 73-69 win at Marshall and freshman guard Shep Garner has drained 17-of-43 from behind the arc. Senior forward Ross Travis averages only 6.1 points, partially due to sinking only 2-of-16 from the free-throw line, but leads the team in rebounding (7.9).

TIP-INS

1. Newbill has totaled 1,318 career points for Penn State, the most of any player who’s spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

2. Stevens, Mason and Colter each has made at least six 3-pointers in a game for the Dukes.

3. Penn State leads the all-time series 26-19, including 16-4 at home, and won 68-59 last season in Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Penn State 78, Duquesne 72