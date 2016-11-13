Preview: Duquesne at Penn State

With his new up-tempo offense, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers set a goal of 80 points per game. His Nittany Lions met that goal in their season opener against Albany, but getting three freshmen starters up to speed and improving a leaky defense will undoubtedly be Chambers' main focus before Penn State hosts an equally inexperienced Duquesne team Sunday.

The Nittany Lions fell behind by 16 points at the half Friday before rallying behind junior Shep Garner (25 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including 17 of Penn State’s last 19 points) to creep within three with 17 seconds left before bowing 87-81 to Albany in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. With defensive stalwart Josh Reaves out with a leg injury and forward Payton Banks coming off the bench after rehabbing a hamstring injury, the Lions started three freshmen in the season opener for the first time in school history and in any game since the 2007-08 season. “Our inexperience definitely showed especially on the defensive end,” Chambers told reporters after the game. “We have a lot of work to do and the guys know that. I just told them to keep their heads up and that this is a process.” Duquesne is coming off a 65-60 victory over Loyola (Md.) and rolled over the Nittany Lions 78-52 last year behind a school record-tying 17 3-pointers.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT DUQUESNE (1-0): The Dukes started four new players from last season, including two freshmen in a season opener for the first time since 2006-07. Nebraska transfer Tarin Smith (13 points) was the only player to reach double figures in scoring against Loyola while returning starter, 6-11 senior center Darius Lewis, chipped in six points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Guard Emile Blackman, who averaged a team-high 15.8 points at Niagara last season and is one of two graduate transfers in school history, finished with eight points and 10 rebounds in a team-high 34 minutes.

ABOUT PENN STATE (0-1): The Lions were outrebounded 43-26, but 6-8 freshman Mike Watkins showed promise in his first start, scoring 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting with seven rebounds, five blocks and two steals in 25 minutes. Highly recruited guard Tony Carr had 14 points and four assists in his debut but shot only 5-of-15 from the floor, while the third freshman starter, Lamar Stevens, chipped in 10 points in 25 minutes. Banks scored 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 22 minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State leads the all-time series 27-20 and has won 10 straight at home, but Garner was held to 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting in last season’s rout.

2. Connecticut transfer Terrance Samuel started in place of Reaves and scored four points on 2-of-5 shooting with three rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes.

3. Duquesne plays a school-record eight games in November.

PREDICTION: Penn State 75, Duquesne 70