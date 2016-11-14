Stevens, Carr guide Penn State past Duquesne

Penn State freshman forward Lamar Stevens had a big all-around game, and the Nittany Lions fought off Duquesne in the second half of an 82-74 win Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Stevens finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks to help the Nittany Lions (1-1) bounce back from an opening loss to Albany.

Stevens made big plays down the stretch. He assisted on a 3-pointer by Tony Carr and followed it up with a dunk to push the Penn State lead to 72-63 with 3:49 to play. Shep Garner hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 10 with three minutes left to help finish off the Dukes.

Carr had 20 points and freshman Mike Watkins hit six of seven shots and finished with 15 points for Penn State.

Duquesne took a 48-44 lead on a 3-pointer from Mike Lewis III with 13 minutes left to play. Lewis led the Dukes with 19 points, and senior center Darius Lewis added 12 points.

Penn State answered the Dukes' challenge with an 18-8 run, and Stevens made a pair of free throws to give the Nittany Lions a 62-56 lead with eight minutes to play.

Penn State led 33-29 at halftime behind 11 points from Stevens, who connected on 12 of 13 free-throw attempts.

Duquesne (1-1) beat Loyola-Maryland in its season-opener but couldn't overcome 18 turnovers against Penn State.