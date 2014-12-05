Preview: Duquesne at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is set to renew hostilities with crosstown rival Duquesne in the 83rd edition of the City Game at the Consol Energy Center on Friday. The Panthers have stumbled out of the starting blocks having dropped three of their last five games - including an 81-69 loss to Indiana on Tuesday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. “We have played a difficult schedule early on,” coach Jamie Dixon admitted to reporters. “But we’re going to do a better job and we’re going to get ready for Duquesne.”

Pitt has won the last 13 meetings against the Dukes - including the last four by double-digits - and hopes to avoid its first two-game losing streak in the nonconference portion of its schedule since 2006. Duquesne’s last win in the rivalry came on Dec. 21, 2000, but the Dukes hope their high-powered attack - which has yielded over 80 points in every game this season - can be the catalyst for an upset. “We know each other’s programs very well,” coach Jim Ferry told reporters. “It’s an exciting game for the city.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT DUQUESNE (3-1): L.G. Gill scored a team-high 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed a personal-best eight rebounds in the 81-63 win over Howard on Tuesday. Freshman TySean Powell - who is second in the country in field-goal percentage - made all six of his attempts against the Bison and is shooting 84 percent from the floor this season. Micah Mason - who led the nation by connecting on 56 percent of his attempts from 3-point land last season - has gone 15-of-26 in his first four outings of the new campaign.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (4-3): The Panthers shot a season-low 36.1 percent from the floor and missed 19 of their 26 attempts from beyond the arc in the loss to the Hoosiers. Chris Jones led the way with 18 points and matched a career high with six rebounds versus Indiana. Michael Young leads the team in points (14.4) and rebounding (7.9), but was held below his season averages after finishing with 13 points and five boards on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Pitt has won 23 of the past 25 meetings with Duquesne.

2. The Panthers are 136-15 against non-conference opponents under Dixon.

3. Pitt has been held to less than 80 points in six of its first seven games.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 78, Duquesne 70