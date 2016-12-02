Preview: Duquesne vs. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is coming off its biggest win of the season at Maryland on Tuesday at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Next the Panthers will try for a 16th straight victory against city-rival Duquesne on Friday at PPG Paints Arena in The City Game.

Pittsburgh ended any hopes Maryland had of starting 8-0 for the first time since 2006-07 by shooting 67 percent while building a 21-point halftime lead en route to a 73-59 victory - the worst home defeat by Maryland since 2011. The Panthers may have caught Maryland at a good time, as the Terrapins were coming off consecutive games in New York City, an 88-82 overtime victory over Richmond on Friday and 69-68 triumph over Kansas State the next day. “We beat a very good team,” Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings told reporters after the Maryland win. “I know how difficult that is to come back on basically one day of preparation. You fly back, and can’t really do much on Sunday so you have one day to prepare.” The Dukes, who set a school record with eight games in November, are coming off an 81-72 home loss to UMBC on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT DUQUESNE (3-5): Junior guard Rene Castro came of the bench to lead four Dukes in double figures with 15 points against UMBC and added a trio of assists and 3-pointers in 25 minutes. Four of the Dukes' top five scorers are first-year players, led by 6-2 sophomore Tarin Smith, a Nebraska transfer who averages 11 points and team highs of 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals. Guard Emile Blackman, a grad transfer from Niagara, averages 10.1 points while 6-8 Isiaha Mike and fellow freshman Mike Lewis II, a 6-1 guard, are next at 9.6 points each.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (6-1): Forward Jamel Artis recorded 15 of his 22 points before halftime against the Terrapins and Michael Young scored 25. The 6-9 Young leads the ACC in scoring (23.6) and free-throw attempts (8.3), and the 6-7 Artis is second in the conference at 19.7 points while contributing 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Young had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Artis added 14 points and four assists in last season's 96-75 rout over the Dukes.

TIP-INS

1. In a series that dates to 1932, Pittsburgh leads 53-31, and has outrebounded the Dukes by an average of 12.5 per game.

2. Duquesne is 6-26 against the ACC, with its last win coming on Dec. 28, 2006 in overtime at Boston College (98-93).

3. Young became the first player since Vonteego Cummings (1997-98) to score at least 20 points in five straight games.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 92, Duquesne 71