Pittsburgh 76, Duquesne 62: James Robinson scored a career-high 23 points as the Panthers held off the Dukes in the 83rd edition of the City Game at Consol Energy Center.

Josh Newkirk added 16 points and five assists off the bench for Pittsburgh (5-3), which won its 14th straight game in the series despite going 20-of-32 from the free-throw line. Joseph Uchebo and Chris Jones each chipped in with 12 points while Jamel Artis grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the Panthers.

TySean Powell and Jordan Stevens scored 15 points apiece for Duquesne (3-2), which hasn’t beaten Pitt since Dec. 21, 2000. Derrick Colter tallied 13 points and L.G. Gill secured seven boards for the Dukes, who shot 37.3 percent from the floor.

Robinson hit a jumper to put Pitt in front 28-18 and he connected from beyond the arc to stretch the lead to 14 with 4:05 left in the first half. Robinson led all scorers with 15 points in the opening stanza as the Panthers held Duquesne to 31 percent shooting to take a 39-27 advantage into intermission.

The Dukes cut the deficit to seven before Newkirk nailed a 3-pointer and Uchebo banked one in off the glass to give Pitt some breathing room at 48-35. Colter knocked down three straight triples to close the gap to 65-58 with 4:13 remaining before Newkirk sparked an 11-4 spurt to close out the game and hand the Panthers their fifth straight double-digit victory over Duquesne.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pitt has won 24 of the last 26 matchups with Duquesne. … Panthers G Cameron Wright went 0-for-2 from the field in his first game back since breaking his foot in September. … Pitt improved to 137-15 in nonconference games under Jamie Dixon.