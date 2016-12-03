FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Duquesne knocks of Pitt
December 3, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 9 months ago

Duquesne knocks of Pitt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Duquesne knocks of Pitt

Senior guard Emile Blackman scored 21 points and reached a career milestone, and Duquesne knocked off the Pittsburgh Panthers 64-55 Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Blackman reached 1,000 points for his career and led the Dukes to a second-half comeback. Junior forward Eric James had a steal and a dunk with 18 seconds left to help seal the win for Duquesne, which had lost four of its last five games.

Freshman guard Mike Lewis li had 15 points, and sophomore guard Tarin Smith added 12 points for the Dukes.

Senior forward Michael Young scored 19 points to lead the Panthers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Sophomore guard Cameron Johnson added 14 points, and senior guard Chris Jones finished with 12 points.

Sheldon Jeter's 3-pointer gave Pittsburgh a 30-20 lead with four minutes left in the first half.

But Duquesne scored the last nine points of the half, including Blackman's three-point play that cut the Panthers' lead to 30-29 at intermission.

Young had 15 points in the first half to lead Pittsburgh. Blackman had 11 points in the first half to lead Duquesne.

Duquesne opened the second half with a 13-6 run to grab the lead. Lewis II hit a 3-pointer that put the Dukes up 47-38 with 12:35 to play.

The Panthers battled back and were within two, 53-51, with four minutes to play. But the Dukes closed with an 11-4 run to put away Pittsburgh.

The Panthers have a handful of tuneups surrounding an instate battle with Penn State on Dec. 10, before beginning ACC play against Notre Dame on Dec. 31.

