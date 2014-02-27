Preview: Duquesne at Saint Louis

Eighth-ranked Saint Louis looks to push its school-record winning streak to 20 games and lock up the top seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament when it hosts Duquesne on Thursday. The Billikens are 25-2 for the first time in school history and have won their first 12 conference games for the first time as well. They need one more win to clinch at least a share of the regular-season A-10 title and can win the crown outright by winning at least two of their final four games.

“That’s huge,” coach Jim Crews said via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Any time you can win a championship, it’s absolutely monumental. I think it’s pretty good when kids can win a championship. For them to do it this year would be remarkable and doing it in back-to-back years is incredible. If we could accomplish that, it would be one heck of a feat for them.” Things have not been particularly easy for the Billikens of late, as they have posted their last four victories by a total of 15 points. The Dukes, meanwhile, have lost six of their last seven games and 10 of their last 13, although they played the Billikens tough in the first meeting.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT DUQUESNE (11-15, 3-10 A-10): The Dukes’ last two defeats have come by a total of seven points, including Saturday’s three-point loss against Dayton in which Duquesne blew an 18-point second-half lead. Ovie Soko scored 26 points in that one, but none of his teammates contributed more than eight, and the team was haunted by poor shooting from the field, as Soko was 9-of-13 but the rest of the Dukes were 10-of-43. Soko, a senior forward who averaged 8.3 points last season, is now contributing 18.5 per game with a team-high 7.9 boards.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (25-2, 12-0): The Billikens, who have not lost since Dec. 1 against Wichita State, lead the A-10 in scoring defense (59.9 points). They were essentially right on that number on Saturday, yielding 59 in a seven-point win over George Washington, with Jordair Jett (16 points) and Rob Loe (12 points, nine boards) leading the way offensively. Jett has been terrific over his last four games, averaging 20 points and 5.3 assists, although his free-throw shooting - 21-of-35 during that stretch and 62.8 percent on the season - continues to be a weak spot for the senior guard.

TIP-INS

1. Billikens leading scorer Dwayne Evans has committed at least three fouls in six straight games and was limited to 17 minutes - and four points - against George Washington due to foul trouble.

2. Saint Louis won the first meeting on Jan. 22, as Mike McCall’s two late free throws provided some breathing room in a 76-72 road triumph.

3. Duquesne G Micah Mason has made 31 3-pointers over his last 10 games and leads the team with 56 3s despite missing five games earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Saint Louis 69, Duquesne 53